SOF confirmed the destruction of an S-400 launcher and an occupiers' ammunition depot in Crimea: video shown

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the S-400 "Triumf" launch system and an ammunition depot of the occupiers in Crimea, showing a video, writes UNN.

Details

"The resistance movement of the Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with the Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces, struck enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea," the SSO statement reads.

The final phase of the special operations, as noted, took place on October 6, 2025, "but it was not disclosed for operational security."

"Representatives of the SSO Resistance Movement obtained intelligence about the location of the ammunition depot of the 18th Russian army in the village of Udachne, near Simferopol. Further special reconnaissance confirmed the location of the enemy arsenal. On the night of October 6, the ammunition depot was hit by SSO drones," the Special Operations Forces said.

"On the same day, SSO units destroyed the launch system of the mobile anti-aircraft missile system S-400 "Triumf"", the SSO reported.

The air defense object, as noted, was located in the village of Uyutne near Yevpatoria. The S-400 is designed to detect and hit air targets at long distances; the enemy also uses this complex to strike at the territory of Ukraine.

"The Special Operations Forces continue asymmetric actions to totally exhaust the enemy from continuing offensive actions," the SSO emphasized.

