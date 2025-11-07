SSO drones destroyed Russian logistics facilities in Crimea: oil depot and trains with tanks hit

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian logistics facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea using drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

On the night of November 6, SSO drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Hvardiiska oil depot near the village of Hvardiiske. As a result, the RVS-400 tank was destroyed. At the time of the strike, it was full.

In addition, two trains with tanks on the loading and unloading overpass were hit. At the time of the hit, the rolling stock was loaded with petroleum products.

But that's not all: SSO drones hit several oil depots and fuel and lubricant warehouses in Simferopol and its surroundings, in the village of Bitumne. Reservoir park facilities were destroyed.

