SSO drones destroyed Russian logistics facilities in Crimea: oil depot and trains with tanks hit

07:19 AM • 6394 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
05:43 AM • 11890 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
03:41 AM • 19468 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 22682 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 28148 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 59018 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 56594 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 37621 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 33920 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 61844 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: windows broken in high-rise buildings and kindergartenNovember 6, 10:56 PM • 4362 views
Russian army trying to speed up on Pokrovsk direction - DeepStatePhotoNovember 6, 11:36 PM • 6442 views
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 5548 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details03:02 AM • 11974 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhoto03:28 AM • 11219 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 6386 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 59017 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 33754 views
The bribe-taker and his team: how MP Odarchenko activates Hrytskov for manual control of the SBITU and what the embezzlement in the construction of the oncology center has to do with itPhotoNovember 6, 11:03 AM • 4314 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 39999 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 756 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 724 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 1766 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 32223 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 33029 views
SSO drones destroyed Russian logistics facilities in Crimea: oil depot and trains with tanks hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

Ukrainian drones attacked the Hvardiiska oil depot and two trains with tanks. Oil depots and fuel and lubricants warehouses in Simferopol and the village of Bitumne were also hit.

SSO drones destroyed Russian logistics facilities in Crimea: oil depot and trains with tanks hit

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian logistics facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea using drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

On the night of November 6, SSO drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Hvardiiska oil depot near the village of Hvardiiske. As a result, the RVS-400 tank was destroyed. At the time of the strike, it was full.

In addition, two trains with tanks on the loading and unloading overpass were hit. At the time of the hit, the rolling stock was loaded with petroleum products.

But that's not all: SSO drones hit several oil depots and fuel and lubricant warehouses in Simferopol and its surroundings, in the village of Bitumne. Reservoir park facilities were destroyed.

Recall

Recently, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system and elements of the Russian air defense in the Kursk region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Simferopol
9K720 Iskander
Crimea