$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
January 24, 06:16 PM • 16550 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 33766 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 29448 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 38724 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 37554 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 47889 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 44612 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35490 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29590 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 73299 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Netanyahu rejected White House request for Israeli President Herzog to participate in Peace Council - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied the White House permission for President Isaac Herzog to attend the launch ceremony of the Peace Council in Davos. Netanyahu did not attend the World Economic Forum due to an arrest warrant.

Netanyahu rejected White House request for Israeli President Herzog to participate in Peace Council - Axios

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a White House request to allow President Isaac Herzog to participate in the launch ceremony of the Peace Council in Davos. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

The White House sent invitations to 58 countries, including Israel, to join the Peace Council. The invitation stated that each country could send its head of state or government, or an authorized representative, to the event.

At the same time, Netanyahu did not go to the World Economic Forum in Davos due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. But Israeli President Isaac Herzog took part in the event.

According to Axios, there were several phone calls between senior White House officials and Netanyahu and his aides. Some of them were "tense and difficult," the publication says.

In addition, it is reported that Trump's inner circle, namely his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, preferred to focus their pressure on Netanyahu regarding the opening of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, rather than on Herzog's participation in the ceremony.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the invitation of US President Donald Trump to join the Peace Council.

Even earlier, Donald Trump suggested that his proposed "Peace Council" could replace the "ineffective" United Nations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Davos
White House
United Nations
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Egypt
Gaza Strip