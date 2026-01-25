Netanyahu rejected White House request for Israeli President Herzog to participate in Peace Council - Axios

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a White House request to allow President Isaac Herzog to participate in the launch ceremony of the Peace Council in Davos. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

The White House sent invitations to 58 countries, including Israel, to join the Peace Council. The invitation stated that each country could send its head of state or government, or an authorized representative, to the event.

At the same time, Netanyahu did not go to the World Economic Forum in Davos due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. But Israeli President Isaac Herzog took part in the event.

According to Axios, there were several phone calls between senior White House officials and Netanyahu and his aides. Some of them were "tense and difficult," the publication says.

In addition, it is reported that Trump's inner circle, namely his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, preferred to focus their pressure on Netanyahu regarding the opening of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, rather than on Herzog's participation in the ceremony.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the invitation of US President Donald Trump to join the Peace Council.

Even earlier, Donald Trump suggested that his proposed "Peace Council" could replace the "ineffective" United Nations.