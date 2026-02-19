$43.290.03
Exclusive
03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Enemy launched a missile strike on the regional road service: the road industry base was destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on the production base of the regional road service, destroying premises and specialized road equipment. This is a continuation of targeted strikes on civilian and critical infrastructure.

Enemy launched a missile strike on the regional road service: the road industry base was destroyed

Russia struck a ballistic missile at the production base of one of the regional road services of JSC "SAC "Automobile Roads of Ukraine", destroying premises and specialized road equipment. This was reported by the company, according to UNN.

Details

According to the company, the state-owned production facility, which worked almost around the clock to ensure passage on roads and eliminate the consequences of bad weather, was hit. As a result of the attack, production and administrative buildings were destroyed, and road equipment and mechanisms were ruined.

The company notes that the attack on regional road services was a continuation of Russia's targeted strikes on civilian and critical infrastructure after shelling energy and railway transport.

The enemy, in its impotent rage, began hunting for equipment and production facilities of the road industry, which daily ensures traffic safety in the country.

- noted in JSC "SAC "Automobile Roads of Ukraine".

The company reminded that during peak loads during winter bad weather, it was the regional road services that provided more than 40% of road crew workers and more than 37% of special equipment across the country. In this regard, the company calls on the state, international organizations, funds, and donors to provide support, including in the form of transferring road equipment as technical assistance.

Such support is especially critical for regional road services operating near the combat zone and daily under the threat of air and missile strikes. The company emphasizes that despite the attacks, it continues to perform a strategically important task for the state - ensuring the safety of road communication.

Recall

On the night of February 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with 37 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 29 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

