Enemy launched a missile strike on the regional road service: the road industry base was destroyed

Russia struck a ballistic missile at the production base of one of the regional road services of JSC "SAC "Automobile Roads of Ukraine", destroying premises and specialized road equipment. This was reported by the company, according to UNN.

Details

According to the company, the state-owned production facility, which worked almost around the clock to ensure passage on roads and eliminate the consequences of bad weather, was hit. As a result of the attack, production and administrative buildings were destroyed, and road equipment and mechanisms were ruined.

The company notes that the attack on regional road services was a continuation of Russia's targeted strikes on civilian and critical infrastructure after shelling energy and railway transport.

The enemy, in its impotent rage, began hunting for equipment and production facilities of the road industry, which daily ensures traffic safety in the country. - noted in JSC "SAC "Automobile Roads of Ukraine".

The company reminded that during peak loads during winter bad weather, it was the regional road services that provided more than 40% of road crew workers and more than 37% of special equipment across the country. In this regard, the company calls on the state, international organizations, funds, and donors to provide support, including in the form of transferring road equipment as technical assistance.

Such support is especially critical for regional road services operating near the combat zone and daily under the threat of air and missile strikes. The company emphasizes that despite the attacks, it continues to perform a strategically important task for the state - ensuring the safety of road communication.

Recall

On the night of February 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with 37 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 29 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.