Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operation

The Iranian authorities have renewed threats to launch a massive strike on Israeli territory, declaring their readiness for "preventive measures" if signs of an attack by Washington are detected. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Against the backdrop of the arrival of the American aircraft carrier group "Abraham Lincoln" in the region, Tehran emphasizes that any attempt by the United States to interfere in the internal situation in the country or attack its nuclear facilities will lead to immediate escalation that will go beyond a bilateral conflict.

Tehran's ultimatum and preventive defense

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated during a meeting in Turkey on January 30, 2026, that the Iranian army is on high alert and ready for war "even more than during the conflict last June."

Official Tehran warned that in the event of an American attack, not only US military bases in the Middle East, but also "occupied territories" (Israel) would become legitimate targets. Representatives of Iran's Supreme Defense Council emphasized that the country is not going to wait for the first strike and can use its missile weapons if the threat becomes obvious.

This will not be a short operation with a victorious social media post. Our response will be decisive and immediate — warned Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, pointing to the vulnerability of American aircraft carriers to Iranian missiles.

Israel on high alert

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been placed on high alert due to fears that Iran may attack the country's interior as a "proxy response" to US actions.

Israeli intelligence sources report the completion of mobilization of some reservists and the preparation of air defense systems for a possible repulsion of a combined drone and ballistic missile attack. At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to coordinate actions with Donald Trump, discussing the possibility of a second phase of the operation to finally destroy the Iranian nuclear program if Ankara's diplomatic efforts fail.

