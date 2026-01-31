$42.850.00
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 3968 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 4024 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 6290 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 5666 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 22480 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 41378 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 43997 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28627 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 26394 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Publications
Exclusives
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Iran has renewed its threats to strike Israel, declaring its readiness for "preemptive measures" should Washington prepare an attack. This comes as the American aircraft carrier group "Abraham Lincoln" arrives in the region.

Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operation

The Iranian authorities have renewed threats to launch a massive strike on Israeli territory, declaring their readiness for "preventive measures" if signs of an attack by Washington are detected. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Against the backdrop of the arrival of the American aircraft carrier group "Abraham Lincoln" in the region, Tehran emphasizes that any attempt by the United States to interfere in the internal situation in the country or attack its nuclear facilities will lead to immediate escalation that will go beyond a bilateral conflict.

Tehran's ultimatum and preventive defense

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated during a meeting in Turkey on January 30, 2026, that the Iranian army is on high alert and ready for war "even more than during the conflict last June."

Iran is ready to return to negotiations with the United States, but has stated "conditions"30.01.26, 17:08 • 3348 views

Official Tehran warned that in the event of an American attack, not only US military bases in the Middle East, but also "occupied territories" (Israel) would become legitimate targets. Representatives of Iran's Supreme Defense Council emphasized that the country is not going to wait for the first strike and can use its missile weapons if the threat becomes obvious.

This will not be a short operation with a victorious social media post. Our response will be decisive and immediate

— warned Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, pointing to the vulnerability of American aircraft carriers to Iranian missiles.

Israel on high alert

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been placed on high alert due to fears that Iran may attack the country's interior as a "proxy response" to US actions.

US deploys UAVs to monitor Iran and prepares for military action - Media30.01.26, 09:18 • 4182 views

Israeli intelligence sources report the completion of mobilization of some reservists and the preparation of air defense systems for a possible repulsion of a combined drone and ballistic missile attack. At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to coordinate actions with Donald Trump, discussing the possibility of a second phase of the operation to finally destroy the Iranian nuclear program if Ankara's diplomatic efforts fail.

Trump confirms plans for direct talks with Iran to avoid war30.01.26, 07:23 • 4872 views

Stepan Haftko

