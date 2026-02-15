$42.990.00
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 19960 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 18730 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 20185 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 53978 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 42846 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 39298 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 31321 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich Conference
February 14, 02:24 PM • 29893 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 25066 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Trump told Netanyahu he would support Israeli strikes on Iran - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Trump informed Netanyahu of his support for Israeli strikes on Iran if no deal is reached with Tehran. The US is considering options for assistance, including refueling and overflight permits.

Trump told Netanyahu he would support Israeli strikes on Iran - Media

US President Donald Trump informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Mar-a-Lago in December that he would support Israeli strikes on Iran's ballistic program if an agreement between Washington and Tehran was not reached. This was reported by CBS News, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources in American military and intelligence circles, the US was focused not so much on whether Israel could act, but on how Washington could assist with strikes on Iran. Options include providing aerial refueling for Israeli jets and the delicate issue of obtaining overflight permission from countries along the potential route.

It is unclear which countries would grant overflight permission to the US for refueling Israeli jets for a potential strike. Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have publicly stated that they would not allow their airspace to be used for any strikes on Iran or Iranian strikes.

- the publication emphasizes.

These discussions within the national security apparatus coincided with a show of force by the United States towards Tehran.

On Thursday, it became known that a second American aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, and its flotilla of warships would be sent to the Middle East.

US announces seizure of Veronica III, which was transporting sanctioned oil15.02.26, 16:26 • 4046 views

Olga Rozgon

