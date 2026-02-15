$42.990.00
US announces seizure of Veronica III, which was transporting sanctioned oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The US Indo-Pacific Command intercepted the Panamanian-flagged tanker Veronica III, which was transporting Iranian oil in violation of sanctions. The vessel was tracked from the Caribbean Sea to the Indian Ocean.

US announces seizure of Veronica III, which was transporting sanctioned oil

The tanker Veronica III is registered under the flag of Panama. At the same time, the last signal from its automatic identification system was recorded more than two months ago.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command intercepted the oil tanker Veronica III, which, according to the American side, was transporting Iranian oil in circumvention of sanctions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official page of the U.S. Department of Defense on the social network X.

Details

According to the relevant ministry, the vessel was on the sanctions list and tried to avoid control by violating the so-called quarantine introduced by the administration of President Donald Trump for vessels involved in the supply of sanctioned oil.

The Pentagon noted that the tanker had been tracked for a long time: it was "followed" from the Caribbean Sea to the Indian Ocean. After its exact location was established, American forces carried out an interception operation.

According to preliminary data, the vessel was stopped without the use of force and without serious incidents, after which U.S. representatives boarded it.

It is known that Veronica III sails under the flag of Panama. The vessel transmitted the last signal from its automatic identification system (AIS) more than two months ago.

Washington emphasizes that such an operation is part of a broader strategy to control maritime oil transportation, which, according to the U.S., may be used to circumvent international sanctions.

It should be noted that there has been no official reaction from Iran at the time of publication.

Recall

Trump and Netanyahu agreed on a strategy of maximum pressure on Iran's oil exports. The main blow is planned to be directed at Iranian oil exports to China, which is the main source of income for the Islamic Republic, in order to force the regime to make significant concessions on its nuclear program.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Energy
Panama
United States Department of Defense
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
China
United States
Iran