Russia is massively importing migrants from Central Asia to the temporarily occupied territories and recruiting them into the army - CNS

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
07:46 PM • 9388 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 22259 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 47122 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 30409 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 29743 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 26756 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 37325 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 79827 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 44192 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 44388 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
1.1m/s
70%
763mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced annual support for Ukraine from the Netherlands amounting to 3 billion eurosVideoMarch 8, 02:51 PM • 4874 views
US not planning to abandon sanctions against Russia – Energy Minister WrightMarch 8, 04:34 PM • 7928 views
Discovery in New Mexico caves changes understanding of the possibility of life on other planetsMarch 8, 05:36 PM • 9246 views
Market prepares for oil price jump to $100 per barrel – FT06:30 PM • 6702 views
Son of slain Ayatollah likely to become new supreme leader of Iran – sources06:42 PM • 10478 views
Publications
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 47129 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 74715 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 80291 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 109571 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 72761 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Keir Starmer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 20813 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 28543 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 31028 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 32009 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 32621 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Financial Times
The Diplomat
Truth Social

Russia is massively importing migrants from Central Asia to the temporarily occupied territories and recruiting them into the army - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1738 views

The occupiers are taking away documents from migrants from Central Asia and forcing them to fight. Tens of thousands of foreigners are used as cheap labor and reserves.

Russia is massively importing migrants from Central Asia to the temporarily occupied territories and recruiting them into the army - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, Russian authorities are increasingly actively involving labor migrants from Central Asian countries in urban improvement and construction works. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that a significant part of such workers work without proper documents. Often, their passports and other documents are taken by foremen or intermediaries, which makes people completely dependent on employers.

In addition to exploitation at work, migrants also become objects of pressure from Russian law enforcement agencies. Government officials and military commissariats use the threat of deportation or problems with documents to force migrants from Central Asia to sign contracts with the Russian army.

- the report says.

According to various estimates, tens of thousands of migrants from Central Asian countries may have already been recruited into the Russian army, who are initially used as cheap labor in the occupied territories, and then as a reserve to replenish troops.

Recall

The occupation administration of Kherson region canceled labor relations with Ukrainian employers retroactively. This led to the loss of seniority and payments for many residents.

Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNS02.03.26, 02:05 • 52837 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Central Asia
Crimea