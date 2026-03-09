Russia is massively importing migrants from Central Asia to the temporarily occupied territories and recruiting them into the army - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, Russian authorities are increasingly actively involving labor migrants from Central Asian countries in urban improvement and construction works. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

It is noted that a significant part of such workers work without proper documents. Often, their passports and other documents are taken by foremen or intermediaries, which makes people completely dependent on employers.

In addition to exploitation at work, migrants also become objects of pressure from Russian law enforcement agencies. Government officials and military commissariats use the threat of deportation or problems with documents to force migrants from Central Asia to sign contracts with the Russian army. - the report says.

According to various estimates, tens of thousands of migrants from Central Asian countries may have already been recruited into the Russian army, who are initially used as cheap labor in the occupied territories, and then as a reserve to replenish troops.

The occupation administration of Kherson region canceled labor relations with Ukrainian employers retroactively. This led to the loss of seniority and payments for many residents.

