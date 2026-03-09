$43.8150.90
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5712 views

Ukrainian experts will teach Persian Gulf countries how to shoot down Iranian drones and missiles. Three states plan to purchase Ukrainian UAV interception systems.

Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiative

Ukraine will send an unspecified number of military personnel with experience in shooting down "Shahed" drones to the Middle East, highlighting how Ukraine's experience in defending against Iranian UAVs can strengthen the air defense of the United States and its allies in the Middle East. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by  UNN.

Details

It is noted that on March 9, an "unspecified number of Ukrainian experts and military personnel" will depart from Ukraine to train Middle Eastern states in destroying drones.

(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will provide the United States and Middle Eastern countries with Ukrainian experience and military expertise in combating "Shahed" drones, cruise missiles, and other aerial threats, and noted that three unspecified Persian Gulf states (likely the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Kuwait) are seeking to acquire Ukrainian "Shahed" interceptors.

- the article says.

Analysts indicate that Ukraine can offer the United States and its allies in the Middle East unique experience in countering Iranian attacks, as the Ukrainian military has institutionalized and implemented combat experience gained over the past four years of war.

"Ukraine's institutional knowledge has allowed Ukrainian firms to rapidly develop and improve capabilities specifically designed to counter Iranian-origin weapons, and continued investment in Ukraine's defense industrial base is important not only for Ukraine's security but also for the United States and its allies," ISW summarizes.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the dispatch of Ukrainian military personnel to the Middle East to train Persian Gulf countries in shooting down swarms of Iranian drones.

ISW: Russia changed strike tactics due to Patriot missile deficit in Ukraine08.03.26, 08:03 • 5898 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Institute for the Study of War
Shahed-136
Qatar
Kuwait
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine