ISW: Russia changed strike tactics due to Patriot missile deficit in Ukraine

The series of Russian strikes on Ukraine on March 6-7 included a larger number of ballistic missiles than Russia usually uses during its attacks. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

It is noted that Russia is likely trying to take advantage of the shortage of Patriot interceptors in Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East: about half of the missiles in the night strike "package" were ballistic.

Russia rarely launches more than 10 ballistic missiles in a single strike "package" - either launching only a few or none at all on most days. Russia sometimes launches a larger number of ballistic missiles, but rarely do ballistic missiles account for such a large proportion of the total number of missiles - analysts point out.

ISW emphasizes that Ukraine continues to rely heavily on US-made Patriot air defense systems to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

Russia is likely trying to take advantage of ongoing public discussions not only about the reduction of PAC-3 interceptor supplies to Ukraine for Patriot systems, but also about the recent intensive use of Patriot interceptors by the United States and Gulf countries in the Middle East to defend against Iranian and Iranian proxy strikes - ISW suggests.

They add that Russia is likely trying to further deplete Ukraine's limited stock of Patriot interceptor missiles and take advantage of their shortage, hoping that the United States will be unwilling or unable to provide Ukraine with more interceptor missiles as the US-Israeli campaign in the Middle East continues.

Europe must urgently increase missile production as global demand for weapons is sharply increasing. This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius. According to him, about 800 American-made missiles were used in just three days of fighting in the Middle East - more than Ukraine used in four winter months.

