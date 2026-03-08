$43.810.0050.900.00
ISW: Russia changed strike tactics due to Patriot missile deficit in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2016 views

The occupiers increased the share of ballistic missiles in their salvos to 50 percent. ISW attributes this to the depletion of interceptor stockpiles in Ukraine due to the conflict in the Middle East.

ISW: Russia changed strike tactics due to Patriot missile deficit in Ukraine

The series of Russian strikes on Ukraine on March 6-7 included a larger number of ballistic missiles than Russia usually uses during its attacks. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russia is likely trying to take advantage of the shortage of Patriot interceptors in Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East: about half of the missiles in the night strike "package" were ballistic.

Russia rarely launches more than 10 ballistic missiles in a single strike "package" - either launching only a few or none at all on most days. Russia sometimes launches a larger number of ballistic missiles, but rarely do ballistic missiles account for such a large proportion of the total number of missiles

- analysts point out.

ISW emphasizes that Ukraine continues to rely heavily on US-made Patriot air defense systems to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

Russia is likely trying to take advantage of ongoing public discussions not only about the reduction of PAC-3 interceptor supplies to Ukraine for Patriot systems, but also about the recent intensive use of Patriot interceptors by the United States and Gulf countries in the Middle East to defend against Iranian and Iranian proxy strikes

- ISW suggests.

They add that Russia is likely trying to further deplete Ukraine's limited stock of Patriot interceptor missiles and take advantage of their shortage, hoping that the United States will be unwilling or unable to provide Ukraine with more interceptor missiles as the US-Israeli campaign in the Middle East continues.

Recall

Europe must urgently increase missile production as global demand for weapons is sharply increasing. This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius. According to him, about 800 American-made missiles were used in just three days of fighting in the Middle East - more than Ukraine used in four winter months.

Ukraine considers joint consortia for anti-ballistic missile defense and overcoming the shortage of Patriot missiles - media27.02.26, 18:32 • 4345 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Institute for the Study of War
MIM-104 Patriot
United States
Ukraine
Iran