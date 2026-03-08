Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8

The time when spring replaces winter on the calendar marks not only natural transformations but also internal human ones. In addition to the awakening that occurs in nature, a spring mood comes to a person, and this atmosphere appears not only due to weather conditions but also due to the context that is inextricably linked with spring. Watching your favorite movies, listening to heartwarming tracks - all this charges us with a cool spring wave. In addition, many wonderful holidays are celebrated in spring, one of which is International Women's Day, known to all as Women's Day on March 8. UNN has prepared a selection of iconic films that tell about women's courage, the struggle for a dream, and the right to be heard.

Little Women (2019)

An adaptation of the famous novel about the lives of the four March sisters, who come of age in 19th-century America. At the center of the plot are their dreams, creative ambitions, and aspirations to find their place in the world. The film emphasizes various options for female self-realization - from literary creativity to family life.

Hidden Figures (2016)

This film recreates the true story of three African-American female mathematicians who worked at NASA during the space race. Despite discrimination and social obstacles, they played a prominent role in the development of the US space program, proving that talent and perseverance can change history.

Erin Brockovich (2000)

A biographical drama about an ordinary woman who, without a legal education, exposed a massive environmental violation by a large corporation. Thanks to exceptional perseverance and belief in justice, she contributed to the victory in one of the most high-profile lawsuits in the United States.

Eat Pray Love (2010)

The story of a woman who, after difficulties in life, embarks on a journey through three countries - Italy, India, and Indonesia - in search of harmony and meaning of life. This journey becomes an opportunity for her to find herself, experience important internal transformations, and rediscover the love of life.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

An iconic comedy-drama about the harsh world of fashion and the challenges of career growth. This is the story of a young journalist who begins working at a prestigious fashion magazine under the guidance of a demanding editor-in-chief. At the center of the events is the desire to find a balance between a successful career, personal life, and one's own beliefs.

These films prove that women's stories can be diverse - from inspiring and romantic to dramatic and motivational. But they all demonstrate strength of spirit, courage, and a firm desire to change the world around them.

