Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8

12:28 PM • 6014 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
11:12 AM • 11302 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
08:41 AM • 14293 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
08:15 AM • 15528 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 32179 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 75183 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 42308 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 42300 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 58032 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 60713 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
Exclusives
Drone attack caused fire at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - mediaVideoMarch 8, 03:42 AM • 10731 views
Russia redeploys elite airborne and marine troops to the southern front - ISWMarch 8, 04:19 AM • 8964 views
ATESH partisans burned a main line electric locomotive in Bryansk, RussiaVideoMarch 8, 05:45 AM • 10166 views
Russia's losses by March 8 exceeded 1.2 million people - General StaffPhotoMarch 8, 06:12 AM • 6580 views
US considers plan to seize Iranian Kharg Island - why it's important10:23 AM • 10620 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges12:28 PM • 6014 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 61674 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 68829 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 97640 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 62546 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8Video01:08 PM • 582 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 22201 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 25070 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 26511 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 27432 views
Gold
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Film

Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

UNN has prepared a selection of films about women's courage and self-realization. The plots cover the journey from working at NASA to fighting for environmental justice.

Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8

The time when spring replaces winter on the calendar marks not only natural transformations but also internal human ones. In addition to the awakening that occurs in nature, a spring mood comes to a person, and this atmosphere appears not only due to weather conditions but also due to the context that is inextricably linked with spring. Watching your favorite movies, listening to heartwarming tracks - all this charges us with a cool spring wave. In addition, many wonderful holidays are celebrated in spring, one of which is International Women's Day, known to all as Women's Day on March 8. UNN has prepared a selection of iconic films that tell about women's courage, the struggle for a dream, and the right to be heard.

Little Women (2019)

An adaptation of the famous novel about the lives of the four March sisters, who come of age in 19th-century America. At the center of the plot are their dreams, creative ambitions, and aspirations to find their place in the world. The film emphasizes various options for female self-realization - from literary creativity to family life.

Hidden Figures (2016)

This film recreates the true story of three African-American female mathematicians who worked at NASA during the space race. Despite discrimination and social obstacles, they played a prominent role in the development of the US space program, proving that talent and perseverance can change history.

Erin Brockovich (2000)

A biographical drama about an ordinary woman who, without a legal education, exposed a massive environmental violation by a large corporation. Thanks to exceptional perseverance and belief in justice, she contributed to the victory in one of the most high-profile lawsuits in the United States.

Eat Pray Love (2010)

The story of a woman who, after difficulties in life, embarks on a journey through three countries - Italy, India, and Indonesia - in search of harmony and meaning of life. This journey becomes an opportunity for her to find herself, experience important internal transformations, and rediscover the love of life.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

An iconic comedy-drama about the harsh world of fashion and the challenges of career growth. This is the story of a young journalist who begins working at a prestigious fashion magazine under the guidance of a demanding editor-in-chief. At the center of the events is the desire to find a balance between a successful career, personal life, and one's own beliefs.

These films prove that women's stories can be diverse - from inspiring and romantic to dramatic and motivational. But they all demonstrate strength of spirit, courage, and a firm desire to change the world around them.

Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements3/6/26, 11:52 AM • 69614 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Film
Marriage
NASA
Indonesia
India
Italy
United States