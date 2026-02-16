Iran begins military drills in Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with US - Media

$43.100.11
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 9008 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 11260 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 21272 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 20766 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 41476 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 24631 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28743 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34915 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37547 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Popular news
In Ukraine, due to bad weather, there have already been 377 road accidents, with short-term traffic complications across the countryVideoFebruary 16, 09:27 AM • 4800 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 16688 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 23512 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 15126 views
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it has02:49 PM • 5956 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions06:03 PM • 2326 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 15229 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 21271 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 41475 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 78931 views
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhoto06:54 PM • 6 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 3648 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 16782 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 26789 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 30407 views
The Guardian

Iran begins military drills in Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with US - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has begun naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz. This comes amid rising tensions with the US and the resumption of nuclear program talks.

Iran begins military drills in Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with US - Media

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched naval exercises in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with the United States. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

According to Iranian state media, the intensive military exercises, dubbed "Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz," are aimed at testing the operational forces' readiness for "possible security threats and military actions."

These military exercises come amid rising tensions with the United States, both over Iran's nuclear program and its repressive response to anti-government protests in the country last month.

Talks between Washington and Tehran on the nuclear program recently resumed after previous ones failed when Israel struck Iran in June 2025, starting a 12-day war in which the US also struck three Iranian nuclear facilities.

A new round of talks is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 17, in Geneva, Switzerland, mediated by Oman.

It is noted that US President Donald Trump announced plans to send a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East late last week, continuing to threaten to strike Iran.

US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - AP16.02.26, 09:18 • 26920 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Skirmishes
Israel
Geneva
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
Oman
United States
Iran