Iran begins military drills in Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with US - Media
Kyiv • UNN
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has begun naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz. This comes amid rising tensions with the US and the resumption of nuclear program talks.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched naval exercises in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with the United States. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.
Details
According to Iranian state media, the intensive military exercises, dubbed "Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz," are aimed at testing the operational forces' readiness for "possible security threats and military actions."
These military exercises come amid rising tensions with the United States, both over Iran's nuclear program and its repressive response to anti-government protests in the country last month.
Talks between Washington and Tehran on the nuclear program recently resumed after previous ones failed when Israel struck Iran in June 2025, starting a 12-day war in which the US also struck three Iranian nuclear facilities.
A new round of talks is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 17, in Geneva, Switzerland, mediated by Oman.
It is noted that US President Donald Trump announced plans to send a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East late last week, continuing to threaten to strike Iran.
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - AP16.02.26, 09:18 • 26920 views