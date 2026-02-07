Not just pop: Valeriya Force performed a rap manifesto at the Eurovision National Selection

Singer Valeriya Force participated in the National Selection for Eurovision with the competition song "Open Our Hearts". The artist presented her performance during the television broadcast, competing with other participants for the right to represent Ukraine at the international song contest. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The composition "Open Our Hearts" is performed in the format of a modern pop track combining several musical styles. The song features choral parts, rap, and a Ukrainian fragment, which form a holistic musical structure and enhance the emotional content of the performance.

According to the authors' concept, the composition focuses on themes of female strength, inner energy, and generational continuity. The image of the main character symbolizes an inner fire, embodying memory, roots, and light passed down through time.

The lyrics convey a message of openness, preserving dignity, and self-belief. The rap part emphasizes the image of a modern woman — free and confident, while the Ukrainian fragment highlights the idea of unity and collective strength. The artist performed live with a ballet. One cannot fail to mention the costume worn by the artist. She tried on a spectacular black dress with sequins.

