Not just pop: Valeriya Force performed a rap manifesto at the Eurovision National Selection

Energy system on the brink: additional support points being deployed in Kyiv and the region due to critical power deficit – Ministry of Energy
February 7, 01:35 PM • 11041 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 16372 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 16563 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 21344 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 33818 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 46083 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 40786 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 31358 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 45793 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Biletskyi: The return of 200,000 servicemen from AWOL would change the situation at the front by 180 degreesFebruary 7, 09:54 AM • 8910 views
Every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes: Zelenskyy on the night attack of February 7VideoFebruary 7, 10:07 AM • 7984 views
US proposes to end the war by early summer - ZelenskyyFebruary 7, 10:44 AM • 4224 views
Zelenskyy: US offered to support energy de-escalation initiative - Russia has not yet confirmedFebruary 7, 10:53 AM • 5442 views
Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"February 7, 11:57 AM • 7622 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 24625 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 45795 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 41259 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 43314 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 55662 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Denys Shmyhal
Antonio Tajani
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Europe
Vinnytsia
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 14522 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 28652 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 30969 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 39910 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 42995 views
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136

Not just pop: Valeriya Force performed a rap manifesto at the Eurovision National Selection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Singer Valeriya Force performed at the Eurovision National Selection with the song "Open Our Hearts," combining pop, rap, and a Ukrainian fragment. The composition is dedicated to female strength and unity.

Not just pop: Valeriya Force performed a rap manifesto at the Eurovision National Selection

Singer Valeriya Force participated in the National Selection for Eurovision with the competition song "Open Our Hearts". The artist presented her performance during the television broadcast, competing with other participants for the right to represent Ukraine at the international song contest. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The composition "Open Our Hearts" is performed in the format of a modern pop track combining several musical styles. The song features choral parts, rap, and a Ukrainian fragment, which form a holistic musical structure and enhance the emotional content of the performance.

According to the authors' concept, the composition focuses on themes of female strength, inner energy, and generational continuity. The image of the main character symbolizes an inner fire, embodying memory, roots, and light passed down through time.

The lyrics convey a message of openness, preserving dignity, and self-belief. The rap part emphasizes the image of a modern woman — free and confident, while the Ukrainian fragment highlights the idea of unity and collective strength. The artist performed live with a ballet. One cannot fail to mention the costume worn by the artist. She tried on a spectacular black dress with sequins.

The final of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 has started in Ukraine: today the country's representative for the song contest will be chosen07.02.26, 19:28 • 1906 views

