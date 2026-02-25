Zelenskyy reveals conditions for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed to the possibility of a dignified and lasting peace if the US, Europe, G7 countries, and Ukraine work together for reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and a "strong, united" recovery plan, thanking the G7 leaders for their clear support of Ukraine, writes UNN.

I am grateful to the G7 leaders for their clear support of Ukraine. A dignified and lasting peace is possible if the United States, Europe, the G7 countries, and Ukraine work together to provide reliable security guarantees for our people and a strong, united recovery plan. Ukraine is doing its part to make the peace process constructive. - Zelenskyy emphasized on social media.

At the same time, according to the President, "we are sincerely grateful for the energy and defense support that your countries have provided."

"Every package of air defense missiles helps preserve the normal life of Ukrainians amidst Russia's brutal attacks on critical infrastructure," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

G7 leaders made a statement regarding the war in Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion, reaffirming unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, as well as its freedom, sovereignty, and independence, and expressing support for US President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve these goals by initiating a peace process and engaging the parties in direct negotiations.