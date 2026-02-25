Zelenskyy reveals conditions for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
09:16 AM • 2782 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 4986 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 6888 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 6408 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 15431 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 24233 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 20449 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 19652 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 16834 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 15930 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
92%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia at the UN Security Council: Europe is not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis"February 25, 12:08 AM • 10676 views
Russians are buying real estate near military facilities in Europe - The TelegraphFebruary 25, 12:45 AM • 12265 views
Germany will not boycott the opening of the Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and BelarusiansFebruary 25, 01:19 AM • 8248 views
Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security CouncilFebruary 25, 02:32 AM • 9450 views
The "thousand cuts" tactic: Russians adopted the experience of World War II in the war against Ukraine - France24February 25, 03:06 AM • 7208 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 32005 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 42528 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 60139 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 77364 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 79871 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Beijing
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 10873 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 14703 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 17211 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 22196 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 30901 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Truth Social
Heating

Zelenskyy reveals conditions for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

President Zelenskyy thanked the G7 leaders for their support and emphasized that a dignified peace is possible with joint security guarantees and a recovery plan. He also noted the importance of energy and defense support.

Zelenskyy reveals conditions for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed to the possibility of a dignified and lasting peace if the US, Europe, G7 countries, and Ukraine work together for reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and a "strong, united" recovery plan, thanking the G7 leaders for their clear support of Ukraine, writes UNN.

I am grateful to the G7 leaders for their clear support of Ukraine. A dignified and lasting peace is possible if the United States, Europe, the G7 countries, and Ukraine work together to provide reliable security guarantees for our people and a strong, united recovery plan. Ukraine is doing its part to make the peace process constructive.

- Zelenskyy emphasized on social media.

At the same time, according to the President, "we are sincerely grateful for the energy and defense support that your countries have provided."

"Every package of air defense missiles helps preserve the normal life of Ukrainians amidst Russia's brutal attacks on critical infrastructure," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

G7 leaders made a statement regarding the war in Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion, reaffirming unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, as well as its freedom, sovereignty, and independence, and expressing support for US President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve these goals by initiating a peace process and engaging the parties in direct negotiations.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World