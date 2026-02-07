The final of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 has started in Ukraine: today the country's representative for the song contest will be chosen

On February 7, at 7:00 PM, the final of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 began in Ukraine. Today, the name of the artist who will represent our country at the 70th anniversary International Song Contest will be announced. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This year, Vienna will host Eurovision. Ten participants are competing for the right to represent Ukraine in the final of the contest. Among them are Jerry Heil, Monokate, Laud, the band MOLODI, Ellliens, Mr Well, Andriy Khayat, Valeria Force, the band "Shchuka-Ryba" and the singer Leleka.

Each of the finalists will present an original song and their own vision of what Ukraine should be like on the international stage. The winner of the national selection will be determined by the results of the jury and audience voting. One of these ten artists will get the opportunity to represent Ukraine at one of the world's largest music shows and compete for victory at the European level.

