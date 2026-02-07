The final of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 has started in Ukraine: today the country's representative for the song contest will be chosen

$43.140.00
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
February 7, 07:00 AM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
February 6, 02:41 PM
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
February 6, 11:15 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules
February 5, 08:38 PM
The final of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 has started in Ukraine: today the country's representative for the song contest will be chosen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Today, February 7, at 7:00 PM, the final of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 began, where Ukraine's representative for the contest in Vienna will be chosen. Ten participants, including Jerry Heil and Laud, are competing for the right to represent the country.

The final of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 has started in Ukraine: today the country's representative for the song contest will be chosen

On February 7, at 7:00 PM, the final of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 began in Ukraine. Today, the name of the artist who will represent our country at the 70th anniversary International Song Contest will be announced. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This year, Vienna will host Eurovision. Ten participants are competing for the right to represent Ukraine in the final of the contest. Among them are Jerry Heil, Monokate, Laud, the band MOLODI, Ellliens, Mr Well, Andriy Khayat, Valeria Force, the band "Shchuka-Ryba" and the singer Leleka.

Each of the finalists will present an original song and their own vision of what Ukraine should be like on the international stage. The winner of the national selection will be determined by the results of the jury and audience voting. One of these ten artists will get the opportunity to represent Ukraine at one of the world's largest music shows and compete for victory at the European level.  

Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"
03.02.26, 18:57

Stanislav Karmazin

Culture
Musician
Vienna
Ukraine