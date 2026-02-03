$42.970.16
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 2162 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 1762 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
11:49 AM • 13558 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 21006 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 14563 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 22721 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 33287 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 31260 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 28581 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Kateryna Pavlenko, known as Monokate, radically changed her image, becoming a platinum blonde. This transformation took place with the help of makeup artist Yehor Andriushyn for the National Selection for Eurovision-2026.

Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"

Ukrainian singer Kateryna Pavlenko, better known as Monokate, has radically changed her appearance: the artist abandoned her short bob-cut and brunette hair, becoming a long-haired platinum blonde. This is reported by UNN.

As it turned out, Kateryna was helped in her transformation by the famous makeup artist Yegor Andriushyn. The man shared a corresponding video with Kateryna on his photoblog. In the video, we see that Kateryna and Yegor worked on the image for the National Selection for Eurovision 2026.

By the end of the video, we see that Kateryna has indeed transformed into a blonde so much that it is quite difficult to recognize her without her usual black hair.

By the way, Monokate will perform on February 7 during the broadcast of the National Selection. The artist will take the stage third, and her competition song is called "TYT". The selection broadcast itself is scheduled for February 7 at 7:00 PM. The broadcast can be watched on several resources at once. In particular, on Suspilne Kultura; the YouTube channel "Eurovision Ukraine"; the official websites of Suspilne Kultura and Eurovision in Ukraine; on Radio Promin.

"Like before entering the ring": Jamala revealed details of the preparations of the participants of the National Selection for Eurovision 202629.01.26, 18:52 • 35336 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyUNN Lite
Musician