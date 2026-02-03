Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"

Ukrainian singer Kateryna Pavlenko, better known as Monokate, has radically changed her appearance: the artist abandoned her short bob-cut and brunette hair, becoming a long-haired platinum blonde. This is reported by UNN.

As it turned out, Kateryna was helped in her transformation by the famous makeup artist Yegor Andriushyn. The man shared a corresponding video with Kateryna on his photoblog. In the video, we see that Kateryna and Yegor worked on the image for the National Selection for Eurovision 2026.

By the end of the video, we see that Kateryna has indeed transformed into a blonde so much that it is quite difficult to recognize her without her usual black hair.

By the way, Monokate will perform on February 7 during the broadcast of the National Selection. The artist will take the stage third, and her competition song is called "TYT". The selection broadcast itself is scheduled for February 7 at 7:00 PM. The broadcast can be watched on several resources at once. In particular, on Suspilne Kultura; the YouTube channel "Eurovision Ukraine"; the official websites of Suspilne Kultura and Eurovision in Ukraine; on Radio Promin.

