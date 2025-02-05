Russian special services recruit Ukrainian youth with promises of easy money - CPJ

Russian special services recruit poorly informed young people for sabotage in Ukraine with promises of easy money, but deceive them and condemn them to death or long-term imprisonment. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.

Details

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Political Analysis and Defense, an officer of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Russian and FSB promise money to saboteurs against the military in Ukraine, but deceive the perpetrators of crimes, do not pay them, and do not inform the perpetrators that they often plan to activate the explosives they carry while the terrorists are still performing the task of their Russian supervisors.

They are looking for teenagers and poorly informed youth who are attracted to the easy money promised by Russian handlers, often without specifics (go there and deliver a package). The Russians simply use and abandon the recruited saboteurs, - said the head of the CPA.

He also emphasized that it is important to understand that saboteurs are guaranteed to either die or go to jail for a long time in the shortest possible time, losing their future.

Recall

The SBU disclosed details of the explosion in the Rivne shopping center, where a 21-year-old terrorist attacker was killed. Russians remotely blew up a recruited agent immediately after entering the building, wounding 8 soldiers.