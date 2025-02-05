Russian special services recruit Ukrainian youth with promises of easy money - CPJ

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 4718 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57969 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101435 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104918 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122217 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101992 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128673 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103500 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113281 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116897 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 105656 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105656 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 102013 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102013 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 84841 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84841 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 110962 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110962 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 105369 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105369 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 4718 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 4718 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122217 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122217 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128673 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161862 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 152028 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152028 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 105369 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105369 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 110962 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110962 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138205 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 139970 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139970 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 167762 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167762 views
Russian special services recruit Ukrainian youth with promises of easy money - CPJ

Russian special services recruit Ukrainian youth with promises of easy money - CPJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28468 views

Russian special services deceive Ukrainian youth by recruiting them for sabotage with promises of easy money. According to the head of the Center, those recruited are used and condemned to death or long-term imprisonment.

Russian special services recruit poorly informed young people for sabotage in Ukraine with promises of easy money, but deceive them and condemn them to death or long-term imprisonment. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.

Details

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Political Analysis and Defense, an officer of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Russian and FSB promise money to saboteurs against the military in Ukraine, but deceive the perpetrators of crimes, do not pay them, and do not inform the perpetrators that they often plan to activate the explosives they carry while the terrorists are still performing the task of their Russian supervisors.

They are looking for teenagers and poorly informed youth who are attracted to the easy money promised by Russian handlers, often without specifics (go there and deliver a package). The Russians simply use and abandon the recruited saboteurs,

- said the head of the CPA.

He also emphasized that it is important to understand that saboteurs are guaranteed to either die or go to jail for a long time in the shortest possible time, losing their future.

Recall

The SBU disclosed details of the explosion in the Rivne shopping center, where a 21-year-old terrorist attacker was killed. Russians remotely blew up a recruited agent immediately after entering the building, wounding 8 soldiers.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising