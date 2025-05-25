Kyiv region: already 4 dead, 16 injured, including 3 children (photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian attack)

In Kyiv region on Sunday, May 25, as a result of a massive attack, 4 people died, 16 were injured, including 3 children. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), reports UNN.

Details

On the morning of May 25, rescuers published the consequences of a massive attack on the Kyiv region.

Obukhiv district, Dolyna village – a fire in 2 temporary structures, 2 people died.

Fastiv district, Markhalivka village – 1 dead, 8 injured (1 child), 3 houses destroyed, fires in 2 more houses.

Bucha district, Makariv village – 1 dead, 1 injured, fire and destruction of a house.

Bilotserkivskyi district, Chmyrivka village – 5 injured (2 children), fire, 2 houses damaged.

Bila Tserkva – a man was injured by UAV fragments, a frame shop was destroyed (no casualties).

Brovary district – fires in 2 warehouse buildings.

"The SESU is working on the ground despite the threat of repeated strikes," the statement reads.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that during a Russian attack on the night of May 25, three people died in the Kyiv region. 10 more people were injured, including two children. Numerous destructions as a result of enemy shelling are recorded in Brovary, Bilotserkivskyi, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts of the region.

