Kyiv region: already 4 dead, 16 injured, including 3 children (photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian attack)

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 70930 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 49391 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 72733 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 125774 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 104970 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 74233 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 82883 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69645 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53768 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53305 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

May 24, 10:44 PM • 18140 views

Hostile shelling of Kyiv: many injured, destruction in various areas

May 24, 11:49 PM • 44061 views

Air Forces report missiles over Ukraine: directions of movement

May 25, 12:00 AM • 19955 views

The threat of ballistic missiles persists: updated directions of movement

May 25, 12:12 AM • 16992 views

"Friendly fire": what is known about the likely attack by Russians on their own plane

01:50 AM • 21588 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 72733 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 125774 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 195150 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 288332 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 369580 views
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 70930 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 22326 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 22766 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 29283 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 34931 views
The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

Kyiv region: already 4 dead, 16 injured, including 3 children (photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian attack)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5290 views

As a result of a massive attack on the Kyiv region on May 25, 4 people died, 16 were injured, including 3 children. Destruction was recorded in various districts of the region.

Kyiv region: already 4 dead, 16 injured, including 3 children (photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian attack)

In Kyiv region on Sunday, May 25, as a result of a massive attack, 4 people died, 16 were injured, including 3 children. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), reports UNN.  

Details

On the morning of May 25, rescuers published the consequences of a massive attack on the Kyiv region.

Obukhiv district, Dolyna village – a fire in 2 temporary structures, 2 people died.

Fastiv district, Markhalivka village – 1 dead, 8 injured (1 child), 3 houses destroyed, fires in 2 more houses.

Bucha district, Makariv village – 1 dead, 1 injured, fire and destruction of a house.

Bilotserkivskyi district, Chmyrivka village – 5 injured (2 children), fire, 2 houses damaged.

Bila Tserkva – a man was injured by UAV fragments, a frame shop was destroyed (no casualties).

Brovary district – fires in 2 warehouse buildings.

"The SESU is working on the ground despite the threat of repeated strikes," the statement reads.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that during a Russian attack on the night of May 25, three people died in the Kyiv region. 10 more people were injured, including two children. Numerous destructions as a result of enemy shelling are recorded in Brovary, Bilotserkivskyi, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts of the region.

Zhytomyr region: 3 children killed, 12 injured in enemy attack25.05.25, 07:11 • 1590 views

War
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Bila Tserkva
