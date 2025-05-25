The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1020 occupiers in a day: enemy losses as of May 25

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 70962 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 49433 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 72751 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 125791 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 104976 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 74237 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 82883 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69645 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53768 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53306 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

May 24, 10:44 PM • 18140 views

May 24, 10:44 PM • 18140 views

Hostile shelling of Kyiv: many injured, destruction in various areas

May 24, 11:49 PM • 44061 views

May 24, 11:49 PM • 44061 views

Air Forces report missiles over Ukraine: directions of movement

May 25, 12:00 AM • 19955 views

The threat of ballistic missiles persists: updated directions of movement

May 25, 12:12 AM • 16992 views

May 25, 12:12 AM • 16992 views

"Friendly fire": what is known about the likely attack by Russians on their own plane

01:50 AM • 21588 views

01:50 AM • 21588 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 72751 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 125791 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 195157 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 288339 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 369587 views
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 70962 views

May 24, 04:10 PM • 70962 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 22332 views

May 23, 07:29 PM • 22332 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 22772 views

May 23, 06:15 PM • 22772 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 29289 views

May 23, 05:58 PM • 29289 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 34938 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1020 occupiers in a day: enemy losses as of May 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3284 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1020 Russian soldiers. The total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the war have reached over 980,000 people.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1020 occupiers in a day: enemy losses as of May 25

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated another 1,020 Russian occupiers at the front. In total, since the beginning of the great war, the enemy army has already lost more than 980,000 of its soldiers. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.05.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel ‒ 980850 (+1020) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10854 (+2)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22633 (+11)
        • artillery systems ‒ 28269 (+68)
          • MLRS ‒ 1396 (+1)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1169 (0)
              • planes ‒ 372 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 336 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 37367 (+190)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3203 (+6)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tankers ‒ 49751 (+112)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3902 (+7)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Battles at the front: 160 clashes, half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions24.05.25, 22:05 • 2600 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
