Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated another 1,020 Russian occupiers at the front. In total, since the beginning of the great war, the enemy army has already lost more than 980,000 of its soldiers. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.05.25 are estimated to be:

personnel ‒ 980850 (+1020) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 10854 (+2)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22633 (+11)

artillery systems ‒ 28269 (+68)

MLRS ‒ 1396 (+1)

air defense equipment ‒ 1169 (0)

planes ‒ 372 (0)

helicopters ‒ 336 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 37367 (+190)

cruise missiles ‒ 3203 (+6)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tankers ‒ 49751 (+112)

special equipment ‒ 3902 (+7)

Data is being updated.

