Battles at the front: 160 clashes, half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
04:10 PM • 8144 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 18719 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 44110 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 36860 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 107584 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 100620 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 72210 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81699 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69099 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53619 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

It has become even more difficult to shoot down ballistic missiles, as the Russians have modernized Iskanders - Ignat

May 24, 12:12 PM • 9302 views

Trump's threat of EU tariffs came against the backdrop of his team's disappointment over the bloc's move to engage with China - WSJ

May 24, 12:54 PM • 4022 views

The second day of the "1000 for 1000" exchange: new exclusive footage of the released defenders has appeared

May 24, 01:41 PM • 6764 views

Only for the richest: BMW introduced a universal Speedtop with a powerful V8 and exclusive design

May 24, 01:58 PM • 5448 views

Beware of squalls and hail: weather forecast for Ukraine on May 25

May 24, 02:26 PM • 5442 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 44110 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 107584 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 185106 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 278618 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 359462 views
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

04:10 PM • 8144 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 17259 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 18140 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 24704 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 30822 views
The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

Battles at the front: 160 clashes, half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

Since the beginning of the day, 160 combat clashes have taken place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions. Russians launched missile and air strikes, used kamikaze drones and carried out shelling.

Battles at the front: 160 clashes, half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

160 combat clashes have taken place at the front since the beginning of this day, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of May 24.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 160 battles were recorded at the front.

Russian invaders launched two missile and 53 air strikes, used eight missiles and dropped 75 KABs. In addition, the Russians involved 1,277 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,987 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction today, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Stroivka, Kruhliakivka and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks on the positions of our defenders in the directions of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka, and fighting is still ongoing in one location.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked 21 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Lypove, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske, Novomykhailivka and in the direction of Karpivka, Hryhorivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka. Two combat clashes have not subsided until now.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Vyimka and Pereizne.

Four attacks were repelled by our defenders in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy was moving forward west of Andriivka and in the direction of Predtechine and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times. The occupiers concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Druzhba, Diliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka and in the directions of Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka. Our defenders successfully repelled 13 attacks, one battle is ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried 42 times to break through our defense near the settlements of Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Malinivka, Sukhy Yar, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Troitske and Andriivka, and one combat clash is still ongoing. Zorya, Novotoretske, Sofiivka, Kopteve, Dovha Balka, Poltavka, Shakhove and Sukhy Yar were subjected to air strikes.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today 144 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 89 of them - irrevocably

- the report says.

It is noted that two cars, two motorcycles, nine UAVs and one satellite communication terminal were also destroyed. In addition, two motorcycles and one enemy multiple launch rocket system were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 18 enemy assault actions near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Vesele, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil, and four more combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Novodarivka, Novopol, Perebudova and Komar.

In the Huliaipole direction, uncontrolled missiles attacked the areas of Huliaipole and Malinivka. The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, advanced in the direction of Novoandriivka, and fighting also took place in the areas of Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky. In total, three combat clashes took place in the direction.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions, but launched an air strike on the settlement of Kozatske.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhiv direction, where the invader conducted 37 assault actions on the positions of Ukrainian units during the day, and one combat clash is still ongoing. The enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs in the process, and carried out 209 artillery shellings, five of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other directions has not changed significantly.

Let us remind you

The spokesman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, reported that the Russians have changed the tactics of the future offensive. In particular, the enemy abandoned the accumulation of a large number of forces and means to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and began to form small assault groups.

Putin is still determined to win the war against Ukraine - US intelligence 24.05.25, 18:26 • 2366 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
