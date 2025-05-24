Battles at the front: 160 clashes, half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

160 combat clashes have taken place at the front since the beginning of this day, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of May 24.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 160 battles were recorded at the front.

Russian invaders launched two missile and 53 air strikes, used eight missiles and dropped 75 KABs. In addition, the Russians involved 1,277 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,987 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction today, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Stroivka, Kruhliakivka and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks on the positions of our defenders in the directions of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka, and fighting is still ongoing in one location.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked 21 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Lypove, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske, Novomykhailivka and in the direction of Karpivka, Hryhorivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka. Two combat clashes have not subsided until now.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Vyimka and Pereizne.

Four attacks were repelled by our defenders in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy was moving forward west of Andriivka and in the direction of Predtechine and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times. The occupiers concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Druzhba, Diliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka and in the directions of Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka. Our defenders successfully repelled 13 attacks, one battle is ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried 42 times to break through our defense near the settlements of Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Malinivka, Sukhy Yar, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Troitske and Andriivka, and one combat clash is still ongoing. Zorya, Novotoretske, Sofiivka, Kopteve, Dovha Balka, Poltavka, Shakhove and Sukhy Yar were subjected to air strikes.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today 144 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 89 of them - irrevocably - the report says.

It is noted that two cars, two motorcycles, nine UAVs and one satellite communication terminal were also destroyed. In addition, two motorcycles and one enemy multiple launch rocket system were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 18 enemy assault actions near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Vesele, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil, and four more combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Novodarivka, Novopol, Perebudova and Komar.

In the Huliaipole direction, uncontrolled missiles attacked the areas of Huliaipole and Malinivka. The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, advanced in the direction of Novoandriivka, and fighting also took place in the areas of Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky. In total, three combat clashes took place in the direction.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions, but launched an air strike on the settlement of Kozatske.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhiv direction, where the invader conducted 37 assault actions on the positions of Ukrainian units during the day, and one combat clash is still ongoing. The enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs in the process, and carried out 209 artillery shellings, five of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other directions has not changed significantly.

Let us remind you

The spokesman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, reported that the Russians have changed the tactics of the future offensive. In particular, the enemy abandoned the accumulation of a large number of forces and means to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and began to form small assault groups.

Putin is still determined to win the war against Ukraine - US intelligence