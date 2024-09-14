Return of all Ukrainian children and prisoners is possible only after liberation of occupied territories - Lubinets

Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that it will be possible to return all Ukrainian children, civilian hostages and prisoners of war after the liberation of the occupied territories. He said this during a telethon, reports UNN.

I know that the return of all Ukrainian children, civilian hostages and prisoners of war will take place only when the Ukrainian army liberates all the occupied territories and reaches the 1991 borders. After that, when Russia realizes that the Ukrainian army can move on - He added.

According to him, when negotiations take place, Ukraine will demand the immediate return of all Ukrainian children of civilian hostages and prisoners of war.

Lubinets stated that every day 1.5 million Ukrainian children under Russian occupation are at risk of deportation.