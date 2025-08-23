Three more children and a boy returned to Ukraine

Four more Ukrainians have been returned to Ukraine – three children and a young man whom the occupiers took from the Oleshky orphanage-boarding school to the occupied territory, and then to Russia. This was reported on Saturday by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, as conveyed by UNN.

As part of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, four more of our citizens have been returned – three children and a young man whom the occupiers illegally took from the Oleshky orphanage-boarding school, first to the temporarily occupied territory, and then to the Russian Federation. - Yermak wrote on Telegram.

He reported that for a long time, the children lived separated from their relatives, "unable to leave due to the danger of occupation."

"Today, all of them are home again, safe, on the territory of free Ukraine. I thank the State of Qatar for its mediation and the team of the Ukrainian Ombudsman's Office for their dedicated work," Yermak noted.

