1378 deported children returned to Ukraine - Lubinets

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 9217 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 17368 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 33945 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 55461 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 37565 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 45004 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77538 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55040 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58620 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105605 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
38%
749mm
Popular news
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizensJuly 2, 02:49 AM • 44731 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian NavyJuly 2, 03:45 AM • 45280 views
Kharkiv was hit by Russian drone at night: consequences shownJuly 2, 05:59 AM • 7873 views
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya Matvienko07:17 AM • 4157 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 34281 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77538 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 100065 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 110887 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 127181 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 178470 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Virastyuk Vasyl Yaroslavovych
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 35367 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 35761 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 99055 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 100272 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 120647 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Mi-24
Time (magazine)

1378 deported children returned to Ukraine - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 311 views

Thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA fund, 1378 Ukrainian children deported by Russians have been returned home. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that up to 1.5 million children in the temporarily occupied territories remain at risk of deportation.

1378 deported children returned to Ukraine - Lubinets

Within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA fund created in Ukraine by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 1378 children deported by Russians to the aggressor state's territory have been successfully returned home. However, up to 1.5 million children in temporarily occupied territories remain at risk of deportation, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced during a press conference, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

A special presidential plan for the return of children, Bring Kids Back UA, has been created in Ukraine, under which 1378 Ukrainian children have been successfully returned. Our international partners, such as Qatar, a country that is the main mediator for negotiations and the physical return of Ukrainian children from other countries and the Russian Federation, are participating in this. 42 countries that are official members of the coalition are participating, as are non-governmental organizations, both international and Ukrainian. And many different Ukrainian government bodies are participating.

- said the ombudsman.

Details

According to him, after returning, children are interviewed at the child protection center and communicate with psychologists.

After returning, children officially undergo an interview procedure at our child protection center, where they are currently located. First of all, psychologists work with the children in the presence of parents, guardians, or relatives to understand the child's psychological state. Then, a multidisciplinary team, consisting of representatives of various government bodies, the Ministry of Social Protection, and law enforcement officers, gets involved. If the child is ready to report facts of criminal offenses committed against them, we also record this, and transfer this data to the Prosecutor General's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine.

 - he added.

Lubinets noted that the scale of deportation of Ukrainian children is enormous. Approximately 1.5 million children in the temporarily occupied territories are at risk of deportation.

We understand that the scale of deportation of Ukrainian children is simply enormous. According to our information, approximately one and a half million Ukrainian children are potentially at risk of deportation or forced displacement in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. No one knows how many of them have actually been deported, as we cannot obtain official information from the Russian Federation or the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

- explained the ombudsman.

This is genocide: Russia is turning kidnapped Ukrainian children into weapons - Lubinets15.05.25, 15:34 • 2478 views

The human rights activist added that they want to make a new generation of Russian military out of Ukrainian children.

We clearly see the main goal of the deportation of Ukrainian children – it is their use as a new generation of Russian soldiers. Children's documents are changed, all of them: birth certificates, education documents. They are forced to use only the Russian language. They are forced to identify themselves as "Russians." All children are automatically enrolled in Russian youth organizations like "Yunarmia."

- Lubinets explained.

Addition

Earlier, Lubinets stated that the Russian Federation is conducting a discrediting campaign against Ukrainian authorities. Representatives of the aggressor state call relatives of prisoners and claim that our state does not want to take their relatives back.

Lubynets on the list of 339 abducted children: Ukraine has not received information about Russia's readiness to return them02.07.25, 14:36 • 340 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Qatar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9