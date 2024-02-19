Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company changed the Soviet names of 23 vessels

"The Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company got rid of its old Soviet names by renaming 23 of its vessels. This was announced by the company's CEO Dmytro Moskalenko on Facebook, UNN reports .

In the thirty years of independence, for some reason, no one in the Danube Shipping Company has thought to change the names of the vessels from Russian to the state language of Ukraine. This is the first time we have mentioned it. We got rid of communist figures and Russian cities, - the statement said.

According to Moskalenko, the renaming of the vessels focused on Ukrainian cities that are related to river or sea transport or are under occupation.

A list of the shipping company's vessels that already carry new Ukrainian names on board:

tugs Boris Makarov, Valeriy Kidik (Zagorsk), Sevastopol (Zvenigorod), Odesa (Nikifor Sholudenko), Ochakov (Gagra), Poti, Genichesk (Ivanovo), "Kremenchuk (Irkutsk), Linz (Astrakhan), Mariupol (Khabarovsk), Mykolaiv (Kuzma Galkin), Oleshky (Chelyabinsk), Feodosia (Orenburg);

self-propelled vessels Konstantin Bozhenko, Alexey Ivlev, Captain Gaidai, Nikolay Budnikov, Grigory Morozov, Captain Antipov, Captain Shirkov;

service and auxiliary vessel Kiliysky (Moskovsky-2);

sea bulk carrier Reni (Reni);

passenger ship Tisa (Volga).

According to Moskalenko, the first vessels to receive new names were those undergoing repairs, as the process of issuing new documents is lengthy.

Documents are currently being prepared to rename the next batch of vessels.

Ukraine starts modernizing the Danube Shipping Company's river fleet in cooperation with international partners to replace outdated engines and make the fleet more modern and environmentally friendly.