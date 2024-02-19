Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company changed the Soviet names of 23 vessels

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102893 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112629 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155235 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158732 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255584 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175125 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166164 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148453 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228842 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 33502 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 39000 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 45411 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 42860 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 31247 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255584 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228842 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214638 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240234 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226803 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102893 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74250 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80535 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113924 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114772 views
Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company changed the Soviet names of 23 vessels

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27825 views

The Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company renamed 23 vessels, replacing their old Soviet names with Ukrainian names associated with cities on the rivers and seas or those under Russian occupation.

"The Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company got rid of its old Soviet names by renaming 23 of its vessels. This was announced by the company's CEO Dmytro Moskalenko on Facebook, UNN reports .

In the thirty years of independence, for some reason, no one in the Danube Shipping Company has thought to change the names of the vessels from Russian to the state language of Ukraine. This is the first time we have mentioned it. We got rid of communist figures and Russian cities,

- the statement said.

Details

According to Moskalenko, the renaming of the vessels focused on Ukrainian cities that are related to river or sea transport or are under occupation.

A list of the shipping company's vessels that already carry new Ukrainian names on board:

  • tugs Boris Makarov, Valeriy Kidik (Zagorsk), Sevastopol (Zvenigorod), Odesa (Nikifor Sholudenko), Ochakov (Gagra), Poti, Genichesk (Ivanovo), "Kremenchuk (Irkutsk), Linz (Astrakhan), Mariupol (Khabarovsk), Mykolaiv (Kuzma Galkin), Oleshky (Chelyabinsk), Feodosia (Orenburg);
  • self-propelled vessels Konstantin Bozhenko, Alexey Ivlev, Captain Gaidai, Nikolay Budnikov, Grigory Morozov, Captain Antipov, Captain Shirkov;
  • service and auxiliary vessel Kiliysky (Moskovsky-2);
  • sea bulk carrier Reni (Reni);
  • passenger ship Tisa (Volga).

According to Moskalenko, the first vessels to receive new names were those undergoing repairs, as the process of issuing new documents is lengthy.

Documents are currently being prepared to rename the next batch of vessels.

Recall

Ukraine starts modernizing the Danube Shipping Company's river fleet in cooperation with international partners to replace outdated engines and make the fleet more modern and environmentally friendly.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
