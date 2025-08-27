$41.400.03
Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

Heads of educational institutions have the right to decide on the admission of unvaccinated children to study. Restrictions are possible during outbreaks of infections, but not as a punitive mechanism.

In case of a stable epidemic situation in the region, temporary admission of unvaccinated children to educational institutions is possible - Ministry of Health

The head of an educational institution has the right to decide whether to admit unvaccinated children to study. In the event of a stable epidemic situation in the region, temporary admission of unvaccinated children is possible, but during outbreaks of infections, restrictions will apply to ensure the safety of vaccinated students. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin in an interview in the "Ye Rozmova" program, UNN reports.

Details

The norm of the law, which has been in force for many years, states that the head of an educational institution, upon admission or enrollment of a child in an educational institution, makes a decision on admission or non-admission. The norm also states that, provided a stable epidemic situation, i.e., when there are no outbreaks, no indicators of worsening epidemic situation, the head of educational institutions can admit a larger number of unvaccinated children to school, especially when it comes to a certain number of temporary contraindications, i.e., when the child's vaccination has been postponed for one, two, or three months.

- said Kuzin.

According to him, such a rule is granted to the head of the educational institution.

If we register a measles outbreak in the region, if we register an outbreak of other infectious diseases, such as rubella, then in such cases there should be restrictions on such children in educational institutions, because admitting such children will create additional risks. We are working with the Ministry of Education and Science to ensure that this norm works as effectively as possible. Not as a punitive mechanism, but as a mechanism for managing safety in an educational institution, because no one wants a vaccinated child, having come to school, to get some infectious disease purely because of a large layer of children who have not received such a vaccination.

- added Kuzin.

Recall

The Ministry of Health reminded about the need to vaccinate children before school and explained the necessity of this. Children may have permanent or temporary contraindications to vaccination.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

