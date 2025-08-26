In the USA, an 11-year-old girl gave birth to a child: stepfather suspected of sexual abuse

In the United States, a man was arrested after his 11-year-old stepdaughter gave birth at home without proper medical supervision. After an investigation, it was established that the child's DNA matched the stepfather's DNA by 99.9%, according to Mirror, writes UNN.

Details

According to police, stepfather Dustin Walker, 34, and mother Sheri Walker, 33, were arrested last week after the child gave birth on August 16.

Initially, they were charged with one count of felony child neglect, as they claimed they did not know the child was pregnant, and the girl had not seen a doctor for over a year.

However, on Monday, their charges changed after DNA tests showed the stepfather's DNA matched the child's by 99.9%.

Walker is accused of sexually assaulting the girl, who was 11 at the time, between January 1 and August 16, resulting in her giving birth to his child.

The couple was also charged with six counts of felony child neglect, including failing to provide the 11-year-old with proper medical care and supervision when she gave birth at home. Her mother, Sheri Walker, was charged with facilitating the sexual abuse of a child.

This is one of the most serious, if not the most serious, child sexual abuse and neglect cases I have ever handled. This child is traumatized. She has gone through a horrific ordeal. I mean, not only did she get pregnant, but she gave birth at home without medical care, and this will be her life for the rest of her life. - said Muscogee County Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson.

The 11-year-old girl's grandmother spoke out in defense of the couple, telling the publication: "I just want people to know, we didn't know this was happening. None of us. They made my daughter and my son-in-law out to be monsters. They're not. They love these kids. They love them."

The couple's next court hearing is scheduled for September 3. The defendants face life imprisonment.



