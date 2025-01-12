Sussex police have detained Ivor Caplin, a former MP for Hove (1997-2005) and former UK defense secretary. He is suspected of sexual correspondence with a child. The Mirror writes, reports UNN.

The arrest took place on Saturday, January 11, in the city of Brighton after an operation organized by activists who call themselves “pedophile hunters.

A video posted on social media shows Kaplin, 66, wearing a red hat and black top, being detained by two police officers and handcuffed.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said:

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a man in Brighton being arrested on suspicion of sexting a child. A local 66-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, January 11. He is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

The stream of the detention lasted about 30 minutes and has already been viewed 36 thousand times, leaving almost 3 thousand comments.

According to media reports, Ivor Kaplin denies the allegations. In 2024, he was probably expelled from the Labor Party due to other suspicions, but he denied any accusations.

During his political career, Caplin held the positions of Assistant Government Organizer, Junior Secretary of State for Defense, and Secretary of State for Veterans Affairs at the UK Ministry of Defense.

They molested, raped, and made porn with children: in Kyiv region, a couple was sentenced to 15 years in prison