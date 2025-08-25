Children in disadvantaged areas 20 times more likely to suffer gunshot wounds - study

Children growing up in disadvantaged areas face a much higher risk of being injured by firearms. A new study in the US found that in areas with "very low opportunities," the likelihood of a child being hospitalized due to a gunshot wound is 20 times higher than in the most affluent communities. This is reported by Medical Xpress, writes UNN.

Key research findings

The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, analyzed data from almost 7,000 cases of child firearm injuries in Florida, Maryland, New York, and Wisconsin (2016-2021).

In Maryland, the risk for children from disadvantaged areas was 20 times higher, in Wisconsin – 19 times, in New York – 16 times, and in Florida – 8 times.

The most common cause of hospitalizations was unintentional incidents (57–63%) – improper handling of weapons, accidental shootings.

Assaults accounted for 32–39% of injuries, and self-inflicted injuries – 1–7%.

The fewer opportunities a child has in their neighborhood, the greater their chances of being hospitalized with a gunshot wound - explains co-author of the study Dr. Mehul Raval, a pediatric surgeon from Chicago.

The researchers emphasize that most such cases could have been prevented. Safe gun storage, educational programs, and laws restricting children's access to firearms have already demonstrated a reduction in accidental deaths.

This study was the first to show a direct correlation between socioeconomic conditions and the likelihood of child firearm injuries.

