Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedy
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed a 6-year-old girl with his father's shotgun. Police are investigating the circumstances, the boy's father has been detained.
In the Kyiv region, the police are investigating the circumstances of an accident that resulted in the death of a child after being shot by a neighbor's boy; a criminal proceeding has been opened, and the boy's father has been detained, the National Police Department in the region reported, writes UNN.
As reported by the police, on August 23, around 4:00 PM, a caller contacted the police to report that a 6-year-old girl was found unconscious in a house, with a hand injury.
"Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that a 7-year-old boy was playing with a neighbor girl in the house where he lives. The minor picked up a hunting rifle belonging to his father and fired a shot at the girl. The child died from the injuries sustained," the police said.
The boy's father was detained by law enforcement officers, as indicated, in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.
A criminal proceeding was opened on this fact under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Regarding the boy's father, a criminal proceeding was initiated on the facts of malicious non-fulfillment of duties for child care and negligent storage of firearms (Article 166, Article 264 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Currently, as reported, investigative actions are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the event.
