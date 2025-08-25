$41.280.07
Exclusive
03:56 PM
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
01:29 PM
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
11:41 AM
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM
Strengthening sanctions against Russia, digitalization, investment protection: Prosecutor General and Austrian Ambassador discuss further cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and Austrian Ambassador Robert Mueller met to discuss further cooperation. The parties focused on documenting Russian war crimes, protecting investments, and digitalization.

Strengthening sanctions against Russia, digitalization, investment protection: Prosecutor General and Austrian Ambassador discuss further cooperation

On August 25, a meeting between Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Austria to Ukraine, Robert Müller, took place at the Prosecutor General's Office. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

I sincerely thank Austria for its strong support – humanitarian, financial, and diplomatic, and for its participation in international initiatives, particularly in the Coalition of States (Core Group) for the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This is extremely important for us

- Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of pressing issues.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that the key priority for the prosecutor's offices currently is the recording, investigation, and collection and preservation of evidence of international war crimes committed by the Russian Federation. Special attention is paid to crimes against children, particularly the forced deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia.

The parties also discussed digitalization, cybersecurity, and the development of the "SMEREKA" system.

Particular attention was paid to the issue of investment protection.

Ruslan Kravchenko noted that this is one of the priority areas.

Austria is among the top ten largest foreign investors, and we are doing everything to ensure that businesses feel protected from any pressure in Ukraine

- said the Prosecutor General.

The Prosecutor General informed the Ambassador about the quantitative and qualitative audit of criminal proceedings concerning businesses.

The parties also discussed cooperation on extradition. The Ukrainian side noted that out of 21 requests received from Austria, 13 have already been processed.

I count on Austria's reciprocal action on this matter as well, and I thank you, Mr. Ambassador, for your principled stance

- added the Prosecutor General.

The parties agreed on further cooperation in all initiated areas.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Child
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Austria
Ukraine