Strengthening sanctions against Russia, digitalization, investment protection: Prosecutor General and Austrian Ambassador discuss further cooperation

On August 25, a meeting between Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Austria to Ukraine, Robert Müller, took place at the Prosecutor General's Office. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

I sincerely thank Austria for its strong support – humanitarian, financial, and diplomatic, and for its participation in international initiatives, particularly in the Coalition of States (Core Group) for the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This is extremely important for us - Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of pressing issues.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that the key priority for the prosecutor's offices currently is the recording, investigation, and collection and preservation of evidence of international war crimes committed by the Russian Federation. Special attention is paid to crimes against children, particularly the forced deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia.

The parties also discussed digitalization, cybersecurity, and the development of the "SMEREKA" system.

Particular attention was paid to the issue of investment protection.

Ruslan Kravchenko noted that this is one of the priority areas.

Austria is among the top ten largest foreign investors, and we are doing everything to ensure that businesses feel protected from any pressure in Ukraine - said the Prosecutor General.

The Prosecutor General informed the Ambassador about the quantitative and qualitative audit of criminal proceedings concerning businesses.

The parties also discussed cooperation on extradition. The Ukrainian side noted that out of 21 requests received from Austria, 13 have already been processed.

I count on Austria's reciprocal action on this matter as well, and I thank you, Mr. Ambassador, for your principled stance - added the Prosecutor General.

The parties agreed on further cooperation in all initiated areas.

Embezzlement of state funds, abuse of power, and official negligence: Kravchenko announced 39 more suspicions for Khmelnytskyi region officials