Embezzlement of state funds, abuse of power, and official negligence: Kravchenko announced 39 more suspicions for Khmelnytskyi region officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

In Khmelnytskyi region, 39 officials are suspected of embezzling budget funds and abusing power.

Embezzlement of state funds, abuse of power, and official negligence: Kravchenko announced 39 more suspicions for Khmelnytskyi region officials

In the Khmelnytskyi region, 39 officials, including city and village heads and deputies, received suspicions of embezzlement of budget funds, abuse of power, and official negligence. The cases concern, in particular, the purchase of low-quality quadcopters and inflated costs of repair work. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Khmelnytskyi region. Millions in losses. 39 suspicions

- Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, city and village heads, deputies, officials, and contractors are suspected of abuses in the budget sphere: embezzlement of community funds, abuse of power and official position, official forgery, and official negligence.

Local heads

As Kravchenko said, suspicions were received by:

- Netishyn city mayor - allowed the purchase of quadcopters of improper quality.

- Dunayivtsi city mayor, technical supervision engineer, and contractor - inflated the volume and cost of work performed during the major repair of streets.

- Berezdov village mayor with an official of the Izyaslav city council are suspected of embezzling budget funds for the purchase of drone flight simulators for schoolchildren. And Sudylkiv village mayor in seizing budget funds during the major repair of a school.

Misappropriation, abuse of power, and land grabbing: large-scale embezzlement of millions of hryvnias exposed in Volyn - Kravchenko18.08.25, 17:48 • 2537 views

Deputies

According to the Prosecutor General, the following are suspected:

- a deputy of the Kamianets-Podilskyi city council (former head of the city hospital) and the ex-director of the Urban Planning Department of the Kamianets-Podilskyi city council - illegally transferred the hospital building to a developer for the construction of a multi-story building in its place.

- a city council deputy-director of a Shepetivka communal enterprise and a public procurement specialist embezzled community funds during the purchase of cars.

Instead of serving the law - they served money: Kravchenko reported the exposure of a scheme to forge court decisions in Donetsk region15.08.25, 12:41 • 5540 views

Officials of local councils and administrations

Suspicions were served to:

- the former head of one of the departments of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration - for embezzlement of budget funds during the purchase of software. As Kravchenko emphasized, the service was paid for, but the terms of the contract were not fulfilled.

- two former heads of the Department of Humanitarian Policy of the Kamianets-Podilskyi City Council and a technical supervision engineer - for embezzlement during the major repair of the stadium;

- the head of the capital construction department of the Netishyn city council - for seizing funds during the reconstruction of an educational institution.

Educators

According to Kravchenko, the following were exposed:

- the heads of nine educational institutions of the Teofipol community and six accountants — concluded agreements on heating in the summer. The result – the agreements are fictitious, community funds are embezzled.

- two accountants of a state vocational education institution groundlessly accrued allowances for themselves. A similar situation with the director of the regional comprehensive Youth Sports School – he awarded himself bonuses.

Petitions for the selection of preventive measures have been prepared. Investigative actions in the proceedings are ongoing.

"We continue to work," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

New wave of fraud revelations in Bukovyna: Kravchenko announced UAH 10 million in damages and 15 suspicions14.08.25, 20:49 • 6339 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

