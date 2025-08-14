$41.510.09
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
New wave of fraud revelations in Bukovyna: Kravchenko announced UAH 10 million in damages and 15 suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

A new wave of crimes has been uncovered in Bukovyna: 15 individuals have been notified of suspicion of embezzling over UAH 10 million in budget funds and causing environmental damage. Among the suspects are a village head, heads of state enterprises, and officials.

New wave of fraud revelations in Bukovyna: Kravchenko announced UAH 10 million in damages and 15 suspicions

From budget embezzlement to environmental crimes - a new wave of exposures in Bukovyna. 15 people have been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Bukovyna. Continuation. Since July, prosecutors of Chernivtsi region have carried out three mass operations. In the two previous ones, UAH 33 million in budget losses were established and 19 suspicions were served. Today is the next stage: 15 suspicions and over UAH 10 million in budget losses. Separately, UAH 3.2 million for inaccurate declaration 

- Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, among the suspects are another village head, heads of state and communal enterprises, officials, and contractors.

The schemes are different, the result is one: appropriation of budget funds, abuse of official position, official negligence, inaccurate declaration 

- added Kravchenko.

Turned war into business: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced 45 more suspicions to officials in Donetsk and Chernihiv regions14.08.25, 09:31 • 4922 views

Budget fund schemes in procurement

  • The director of the communal enterprise "Miskysvitlo" together with the director of a private company embezzled almost UAH 2.2 million of budget funds by purchasing lighting equipment at inflated prices.
    • The former acting head of the trolleybus administration purchased electricity at an inflated tariff. Budget losses — over UAH 1 million.
      • The former head of the housing and communal services department of the Chernivtsi City Council, together with the former head of the technical supervision department, embezzled over UAH 3.3 million on the procurement of services for the repair of the runway.
        • The acting head of the Terebleche village council embezzled over UAH 250,000 by purchasing services for the repair of a shelter at an inflated cost.

          Environmental violations

          • The head of the wastewater treatment plant service of the communal enterprise "Chernivtsivodokanal" and five foremen violated the established operating mode of the treatment systems, allowing the discharge of contaminated wastewater bypassing the full filtration cycle. The preliminary amount of damages reaches over UAH 2.5 million.
            • The former director of the Khotyn National Nature Park, under the guise of road construction on the territory of the nature reserve fund, approved the illegal felling of trees on the park's territory. Damage to the environment — over UAH 320,000. 

              Official negligence

              • The head of the laboratory for production control of a construction company issued a certificate for low-quality concrete, which was used for the overhaul of an international highway. Damages amount to almost UAH 840,000.

                Inaccurate declaration

                • The leading specialist of the Berehomet settlement council did not indicate an apartment in Kyiv worth over UAH 3.2 million in her declarations for 2022–2023.

                  The documented facts indicate that these are not accidental errors — this is systematic work of officials for their own benefit. The total amount of damages caused by criminal offenses reaches over UAH 10 million 

                  - added the Office of the Prosecutor General.

                  Profiting from child safety, 'paper' procurements, and other machinations: Kravchenko announced the exposure of abuses in Kyiv and damages of UAH 230 million13.08.25, 18:59 • 5326 views

                  The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 4 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 367, Part 4 of Article 246, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 2 of Article 28, Article 236, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 242, Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

                  We continue to work 

                  - summarized the Prosecutor General.

                  Antonina Tumanova

                  Crimes and emergencies
                  Chernivtsi Oblast
                  Ruslan Kravchenko
                  Prosecutor General of Ukraine
                  Ukraine
                  Kyiv