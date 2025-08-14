$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 1222 views
Publications
Exclusives
Turned war into business: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced 45 more suspicions to officials in Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced 45 suspicions to current and former officials in Donetsk and Chernihiv regions. Their schemes resulted in over 87 million hryvnias in losses to the state.

Turned war into business: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced 45 more suspicions to officials in Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported 45 more suspicions against current and former officials of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions. According to him, the officials' schemes led to over 87 million hryvnias in damages to the state, UNN reports.

 Donetsk and Chernihiv regions. Instead of help - profiteering from the war. UAH 87.5 million in damages. 45 suspicions

- Kravchenko reported.

Profiting from child safety, 'paper' procurements, and other machinations: Kravchenko announced the exposure of abuses in Kyiv and damages of UAH 230 million13.08.25, 18:59 • 4876 views

Details

As the Prosecutor General said, in Donetsk region, current and former officials, instead of helping people, turned the war into a business. In Chernihiv region, continuous schemes with community funds were exposed.

Procurement schemes

—Lyman, 15 km from the front: the contractor was supposed to deliver a shelter for 20 people, but brought one for 8.

— The director of the regional medical institution overpaid for equipment, the former head of the regional state administration department accepted low-quality work at the pumping station, the head of the village council department overpaid for generators.

— Chernihiv region: school directors, contractors, and the leadership of the education department of Sosnytsia village council embezzled funds for repairs and procurements.

Land

— Illegal seizure of over 57 hectares, including 2 hectares of historical and cultural land.

Profiteering from the war

— Officials of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration purchased goods for the restoration of destroyed infrastructure and housing at inflated prices, manipulated tenders for the arrangement of observation posts and firing positions.

— Two gymnasium directors — village council deputies — took bribes for fictitious employment of men of conscription age.

Budget embezzlement, land schemes, declarative "amnesia": Kravchenko stated that 28 suspicions have been announced in Zhytomyr region12.08.25, 18:39 • 3054 views

Payment manipulations

— Former hospital accountants and a former village council specialist inflated salaries, the former head of the council transferred his electronic signature for unjustified transfers.

— The hospital director-deputy "drew" the number of employees and illegally received millions in medical guarantee payments.

Education and infrastructure

— The contractor profited from kindergarten repairs, officials of the Pokrovsk City Council overpaid for school shelter repairs and laptop purchases.

Environment

— Officials and employees of "Sloviansk Forestry" forged documents and illegally cut down over 50 hectares of forest.

UAH 303 million in losses and 42 suspicions: Kravchenko spoke about uncovering large-scale schemes in Dnipropetrovsk region11.08.25, 19:08 • 3024 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Chernihiv Oblast