Budget embezzlement, land schemes, declarative "amnesia": Kravchenko stated that 28 suspicions have been announced in Zhytomyr region

Exclusive
03:14 PM • 10393 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 11265 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 26614 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 20130 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 22901 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 47601 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 46761 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 48967 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 25288 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
August 12, 09:00 AM • 18334 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
Publications
Exclusives
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 45537 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 37225 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late AugustAugust 12, 07:04 AM • 50368 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhotoAugust 12, 09:24 AM • 47281 views
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU02:20 PM • 14040 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Danylo Hetmantsev
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
China
Europe
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 46011 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 33989 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 190479 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 132854 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 248591 views
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Mi-8
Facebook
Starlink

Budget embezzlement, land schemes, declarative "amnesia": Kravchenko stated that 28 suspicions have been announced in Zhytomyr region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported the discovery of abuses in Zhytomyr region, which led to 33.1 million UAH in damages. Among the 28 suspects are heads of state institutions, contractors, and local government officials.

Budget embezzlement, land schemes, declarative "amnesia": Kravchenko stated that 28 suspicions have been announced in Zhytomyr region

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that a number of abuses have been uncovered in Zhytomyr region – 33 million UAH in damages have been recorded, and 28 suspicions have been reported. Among the suspects are heads of state and communal institutions, contractors, and local government officials, UNN reports.

Zhytomyr region. 33 million UAH in damages. 28 suspicions. Land, budgets, community property — nothing sacred for those accustomed to looting. Suspects include the head of a village council, a deputy, heads of state and communal institutions, contractors, and local government officials.

- Kravchenko wrote.

Land schemes:

- former head of the State Land Agency branch and heads of collective agricultural enterprises seized 152 land plots in Malyn and Chopovychi communities — 1747 hectares;

- head of the Oliivka village council department illegally transferred 3.5 hectares of land;

- head of the Holovkivka village council entered false information into a lease agreement for 100 hectares.

Unlawful benefits:

- an official of the Malyn City Council demanded money for "non-interference" in a businessman's work;

- a case has been sent to court regarding the deputy directors of a private firm and the acting director of a state enterprise, who received 1.4 million UAH for unhindered use of over 300 hectares of land.

Budget embezzlement:

- repairs, electricity purchases, kindergarten reconstruction, fictitious payments for patient treatment, fictitious employment — schemes operated in schools, hospitals, and communal enterprises.

Declaration "amnesia":

- a deputy of the Zhytomyr City Council "forgot" to declare property worth several millions.

In total:

- 33.1 million UAH — budget losses;

- 4.9 million UAH — undeclared property;

- 0.4 million UAH — legalized illegally obtained funds.

The principle is one: there are no privileges or exceptions. The law is one for all. We continue to work.

- summarized the Prosecutor General.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Malyn