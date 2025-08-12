Budget embezzlement, land schemes, declarative "amnesia": Kravchenko stated that 28 suspicions have been announced in Zhytomyr region

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that a number of abuses have been uncovered in Zhytomyr region – 33 million UAH in damages have been recorded, and 28 suspicions have been reported. Among the suspects are heads of state and communal institutions, contractors, and local government officials, UNN reports.

Zhytomyr region. 33 million UAH in damages. 28 suspicions. Land, budgets, community property — nothing sacred for those accustomed to looting. Suspects include the head of a village council, a deputy, heads of state and communal institutions, contractors, and local government officials.

Schemes in the construction of fortifications, poor road repairs and more: Kravchenko announced 45 more suspicions to officials in Sumy and Rivne regions

- former head of the State Land Agency branch and heads of collective agricultural enterprises seized 152 land plots in Malyn and Chopovychi communities — 1747 hectares;

- head of the Oliivka village council department illegally transferred 3.5 hectares of land;

- head of the Holovkivka village council entered false information into a lease agreement for 100 hectares.

- an official of the Malyn City Council demanded money for "non-interference" in a businessman's work;

- a case has been sent to court regarding the deputy directors of a private firm and the acting director of a state enterprise, who received 1.4 million UAH for unhindered use of over 300 hectares of land.

- repairs, electricity purchases, kindergarten reconstruction, fictitious payments for patient treatment, fictitious employment — schemes operated in schools, hospitals, and communal enterprises.

- a deputy of the Zhytomyr City Council "forgot" to declare property worth several millions.

- 33.1 million UAH — budget losses;

- 4.9 million UAH — undeclared property;

- 0.4 million UAH — legalized illegally obtained funds.

UAH 303 million in losses and 42 suspicions: Kravchenko spoke about uncovering large-scale schemes in Dnipropetrovsk region

The principle is one: there are no privileges or exceptions. The law is one for all. We continue to work.