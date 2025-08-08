Schemes in the construction of fortifications, poor road repairs and more: Kravchenko announced 45 more suspicions to officials in Sumy and Rivne regions

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17397 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 16799 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 37057 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 46762 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 37712 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 32147 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 58552 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 24432 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
August 8, 06:06 AM • 62704 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 59592 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.6m/s
36%
755mm
Popular news
Oil prices approach largest weekly losses since JuneAugust 8, 05:30 AM • 15192 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airportAugust 8, 06:38 AM • 43876 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPsAugust 8, 07:29 AM • 46927 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 66008 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 31917 views
Publications
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17401 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 32537 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 58557 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 66639 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025August 8, 06:06 AM • 62708 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Xi Jinping
Igor Kolomoisky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 144303 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 160179 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 167116 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 156764 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 166058 views
Actual
The Guardian
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
Shahed-136

Schemes in the construction of fortifications, poor road repairs and more: Kravchenko announced 45 more suspicions to officials in Sumy and Rivne regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

Law enforcement officers announced 45 suspicions to officials in Sumy and Rivne regions. Damages to local budgets are estimated at UAH 40 million, unpaid taxes and undeclared property were discovered.

Schemes in the construction of fortifications, poor road repairs and more: Kravchenko announced 45 more suspicions to officials in Sumy and Rivne regions

Law enforcement officers announced 45 more suspicions to deputies of local councils, officials, and heads of state and communal institutions in Sumy and Rivne regions. According to the investigation, they caused damages of UAH 40 million to local budgets. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

"Sumy and Rivne regions: 45 suspicions.

UAH 40 million in damages to local budgets

In addition:

UAH 15.7 million in unpaid taxes.

UAH 8 million in undeclared property.

UAH 1.7 million in undue benefit," Kravchenko wrote on social media. 

According to him, the list of suspects includes: deputies of local councils, officials, heads of state and communal institutions, and contractors.

Large-scale abuses in military combat payments: Kravchenko announced the detention of 7 servicemen08.08.25, 14:07 • 1604 views

As the Prosecutor General stated, manipulations were exposed in the following areas:

1. Fortifications and shelters.

The former head of the Sumy Region Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service and contractors "profited" from the construction of fortifications.

In Rivne region, a district council deputy embezzled budget funds during the repair of anti-radiation shelters.

2. Infrastructure.

Repairs of bridges, roads, and streets with inflated costs and without quality control. Result: overpayments and lack of proper roads.

3. Environment.

Illegal logging and sale of timber at reduced prices. Suspicions against officials of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" branch in Rivne region and heads of forestry enterprises in Sumy region.

Caused 233 million hryvnias in damages to the state: Kravchenko reported suspicions against 46 Kharkiv region officials07.08.25, 16:26 • 2794 views

4. Medicine and education.

Inflated prices for computers for schools and medical equipment for hospitals, payment for non-existent goods, embezzlement of funds for repairing shelters in educational institutions.

5. Undue benefit.

The head of a higher education institution in Rivne region, for a "reward," fictitiously enrolled 110 students and formalized employment relations with 15 teachers, so that all could avoid mobilization.

A doctor from Konotop hospital, a member of the military medical commission, together with a nurse, offered to arrange a fictitious diagnosis for conscripts for a bribe.

Instead of working, they profited: Kravchenko announced the exposure of large-scale abuses by officials in Volyn and Prykarpattia06.08.25, 19:58 • 8906 views

6. Tax evasion.

A deputy-businessman from Sumy region, the head of a state enterprise of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences in Rivne region, as well as three "dealers" who smuggled cars under the guise of charitable foundations.

7. Declaration manipulations.

In Rivne region, the director of a communal enterprise concealed property. A village council deputy "forgot" to submit declarations for 2021–2023.

Prosecutors are preparing motions for the election of preventive measures for the suspects and their suspension from their positions.

Corruption scheme in the State Food and Consumer Service of Vinnytsia region: former leaders exposed for bribery over official housing08.08.25, 15:35 • 1114 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Rivne Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko