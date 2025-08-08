Schemes in the construction of fortifications, poor road repairs and more: Kravchenko announced 45 more suspicions to officials in Sumy and Rivne regions

Law enforcement officers announced 45 more suspicions to deputies of local councils, officials, and heads of state and communal institutions in Sumy and Rivne regions. According to the investigation, they caused damages of UAH 40 million to local budgets. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

"Sumy and Rivne regions: 45 suspicions.

UAH 40 million in damages to local budgets

In addition:

UAH 15.7 million in unpaid taxes.

UAH 8 million in undeclared property.

UAH 1.7 million in undue benefit," Kravchenko wrote on social media.

According to him, the list of suspects includes: deputies of local councils, officials, heads of state and communal institutions, and contractors.

As the Prosecutor General stated, manipulations were exposed in the following areas:

1. Fortifications and shelters.

The former head of the Sumy Region Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service and contractors "profited" from the construction of fortifications.

In Rivne region, a district council deputy embezzled budget funds during the repair of anti-radiation shelters.

2. Infrastructure.

Repairs of bridges, roads, and streets with inflated costs and without quality control. Result: overpayments and lack of proper roads.

3. Environment.

Illegal logging and sale of timber at reduced prices. Suspicions against officials of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" branch in Rivne region and heads of forestry enterprises in Sumy region.

4. Medicine and education.

Inflated prices for computers for schools and medical equipment for hospitals, payment for non-existent goods, embezzlement of funds for repairing shelters in educational institutions.

5. Undue benefit.

The head of a higher education institution in Rivne region, for a "reward," fictitiously enrolled 110 students and formalized employment relations with 15 teachers, so that all could avoid mobilization.

A doctor from Konotop hospital, a member of the military medical commission, together with a nurse, offered to arrange a fictitious diagnosis for conscripts for a bribe.

6. Tax evasion.

A deputy-businessman from Sumy region, the head of a state enterprise of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences in Rivne region, as well as three "dealers" who smuggled cars under the guise of charitable foundations.

7. Declaration manipulations.

In Rivne region, the director of a communal enterprise concealed property. A village council deputy "forgot" to submit declarations for 2021–2023.

Prosecutors are preparing motions for the election of preventive measures for the suspects and their suspension from their positions.

