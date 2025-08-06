$41.680.11
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 35052 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 37551 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 39770 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 36274 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 68189 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 68750 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 46448 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43464 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
August 6, 08:44 AM • 42737 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
Instead of working, they profited: Kravchenko announced the exposure of large-scale abuses by officials in Volyn and Prykarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1628 views

Large-scale abuses and bribery causing over UAH 125 million in damages to the state have been exposed in Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn regions. Among the suspects are city mayors, deputies, and heads of state-owned enterprises.

Instead of working, they profited: Kravchenko announced the exposure of large-scale abuses by officials in Volyn and Prykarpattia

Large-scale abuses, bribes, schemes with the budget and state property - 59 suspicions have been announced in Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn regions, with damages amounting to over UAH 125 million. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn regions. 59 suspicions. Over UAH 125 million in damages. Again, officials who, instead of working, simply profited: large-scale abuses, bribes, schemes with the budget and state property 

- Kravchenko reported.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, 40 suspicions have been announced in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Among the suspects are city mayors, deputies of local councils, officials, directors of state and communal enterprises:

- PJSC "Segezha Ukraine" — 25% of shares belong to the state, 75% — to citizens of the Russian Federation. The enterprise is under sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council and the NBU. The company's director, bypassing prohibitions, transferred assets to her son's enterprise;

- head and deputy of Verkhovyna village council — receiving a bribe for "resolving" a land issue;

- director of the NAAS research station — underestimated the value of products;

- head of the service provider company — misappropriation of budget funds;

- former acting head of the State Emergency Service Department in the region — schemes with procurements;

- mayor of Burshtyn and head of Yabluniv village council — suspicions of embezzlement and abuse.

Over 150 million hryvnias in damages to the state: Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported 43 suspicions to officials in Zaporizhzhia and Zakarpattia31.07.25, 17:22 • 9049 views

In Volyn - 19 suspicions.

Among the suspects:

- Pidhaitsi village head — signed unjustified additional agreements for electricity supply;

- head of Radoshyn sand quarry and 5 subordinates — stole 61.5 thousand tons of sand from "Ukrzaliznytsia", which they sold for cash;

- inspector of "Yahodyn" customs post — facilitated the import of undeclared goods without paying customs duties.

Embezzlement and abuse of power in Kirovohrad region with losses exceeding UAH 100 million: Kravchenko stated that 22 officials have been notified of suspicion01.08.25, 18:35 • 5348 views

Let's add

Separately, an indictment has already been sent to court regarding the general director of SE "Volynvuhillia". Instead of reforms in the coal industry — UAH 31 million went to maintaining the administrative apparatus 

- Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, motions are being prepared for the election of preventive measures and the suspension of suspects from their positions. 

Everyone who abuses people's trust and disposes of state funds and resources as their own will be held accountable before the law. No compromises. No exceptions. We continue to work 

- Kravchenko summarized.

Large-scale embezzlement and abuse in Vinnytsia and Kherson regions: Kravchenko reported tens of millions in damages04.08.25, 16:20 • 3862 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volyn Oblast
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine