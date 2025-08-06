Instead of working, they profited: Kravchenko announced the exposure of large-scale abuses by officials in Volyn and Prykarpattia

Large-scale abuses, bribes, schemes with the budget and state property - 59 suspicions have been announced in Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn regions, with damages amounting to over UAH 125 million. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn regions. 59 suspicions. Over UAH 125 million in damages. Again, officials who, instead of working, simply profited: large-scale abuses, bribes, schemes with the budget and state property - Kravchenko reported.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, 40 suspicions have been announced in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Among the suspects are city mayors, deputies of local councils, officials, directors of state and communal enterprises:

- PJSC "Segezha Ukraine" — 25% of shares belong to the state, 75% — to citizens of the Russian Federation. The enterprise is under sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council and the NBU. The company's director, bypassing prohibitions, transferred assets to her son's enterprise;

- head and deputy of Verkhovyna village council — receiving a bribe for "resolving" a land issue;

- director of the NAAS research station — underestimated the value of products;

- head of the service provider company — misappropriation of budget funds;

- former acting head of the State Emergency Service Department in the region — schemes with procurements;

- mayor of Burshtyn and head of Yabluniv village council — suspicions of embezzlement and abuse.

Over 150 million hryvnias in damages to the state: Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported 43 suspicions to officials in Zaporizhzhia and Zakarpattia

In Volyn - 19 suspicions.

Among the suspects:

- Pidhaitsi village head — signed unjustified additional agreements for electricity supply;

- head of Radoshyn sand quarry and 5 subordinates — stole 61.5 thousand tons of sand from "Ukrzaliznytsia", which they sold for cash;

- inspector of "Yahodyn" customs post — facilitated the import of undeclared goods without paying customs duties.

Embezzlement and abuse of power in Kirovohrad region with losses exceeding UAH 100 million: Kravchenko stated that 22 officials have been notified of suspicion

Let's add

Separately, an indictment has already been sent to court regarding the general director of SE "Volynvuhillia". Instead of reforms in the coal industry — UAH 31 million went to maintaining the administrative apparatus - Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, motions are being prepared for the election of preventive measures and the suspension of suspects from their positions.

Everyone who abuses people's trust and disposes of state funds and resources as their own will be held accountable before the law. No compromises. No exceptions. We continue to work - Kravchenko summarized.

Large-scale embezzlement and abuse in Vinnytsia and Kherson regions: Kravchenko reported tens of millions in damages