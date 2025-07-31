Over 150 million hryvnias in damages to the state: Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported 43 suspicions to officials in Zaporizhzhia and Zakarpattia

Law enforcement officers reported suspicions against 43 officials and civil servants in Zaporizhzhia and Zakarpattia regions. They are suspected of abuse of power, embezzlement of budget funds, and illegal land transactions. The amount of damage caused to the state exceeds 150 million hryvnias. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Details

Abuse of power, embezzlement of budget funds, illegal land transactions — these are further examples of systemic corruption, for which there must be accountability - Kravchenko wrote.

As Kravchenko stated, in Zaporizhzhia, 21 officials were suspected of embezzling budget funds. The damage to the state amounts to UAH 71 million.

The most significant case involves a collaborator-deputy who, in July–August 2022, in the occupied territory of Vasylivka district, in collusion with the occupiers, embezzled almost 24 thousand tons of Ukrainian harvest without the knowledge and consent of the farm owner.

The suspicion was announced in absentia. He faces 7 to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Also, suspicions were received by:

– the head of Kushuhum Amalgamated Territorial Community;

– the head of Komyshuvakha village council;

– Orikhiv city mayor;

– the former head of Pryazovske village council (now a deputy);

– directors of Huliaipole city hospital and the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Aid.

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers served 22 suspicions to local government officials, civil servants in the fields of medicine, education, culture, and heads of communal institutions. The amount of damage caused to the state as a result of their illegal activities amounts to UAH 79.5 million, Kravchenko stated.

The most audacious cases are manipulations with resort lands of Zakarpattia:

– an official of the State Land Agency illegally withdrew 36.5 hectares of land from the Synevyr National Park;

– a local resident illegally acquired 2 hectares on the Dragobrat mountain pasture;

– a state registrar of the Tiachiv City Council's Administrative Services Center, through his official negligence, allowed the illegal registration of 1.29 hectares of land in the resort town of Solotvyno.

Motions for choosing preventive measures and dismissal from positions have been sent to the courts.

Addition

UNN previously reported that the Office of the Prosecutor General is carrying out a large-scale counteraction to environmental crimes in the state forestry sector. In recent weeks alone, over UAH 167 million in damages have been recorded due to corrupt actions, illegal logging, and abuses in the system of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". Separately, almost UAH 140 million is the value of unsubstantiated assets, undeclared property, and signs of illegal enrichment of forestry officials,