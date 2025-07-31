Former StateGeoCadastre official illegally lost 36.5 hectares of Synevyr lands: he was served with a notice of suspicion

The Synevyr National Nature Park illegally lost 36.5 hectares of protected land due to official negligence by an official. The former employee of the State Land Agency's territorial unit was notified of suspicion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that in 2020, the official failed to check the technical documentation, as a result of which the protected lands were registered in the State Land Cadastre as agricultural and groundlessly transferred to the communal ownership of the Synevyr Village Council. Although by law, the plots belonged to the nature reserve fund and could not change their intended purpose.

Within the scope of their representative powers, prosecutors appealed to the court to return the protected lands to the legal user – Synevyr National Nature Park. The court agreed with the arguments of the prosecutor's office and fully satisfied the claim. Currently, in execution of the court decision, the lands have been actually returned to state ownership - noted the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutors accuse the ex-official of official negligence under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officers are identifying other persons involved in the scheme.

