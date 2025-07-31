Former StateGeoCadastre official illegally lost 36.5 hectares of Synevyr lands: he was served with a notice of suspicion

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 1742 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 10341 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 26723 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 19315 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 27207 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 34321 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 175844 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 219708 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 109479 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 93980 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4m/s
58%
746mm
Popular news
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 31, 04:00 AM • 60060 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 31, 04:50 AM • 59968 views
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsJuly 31, 06:16 AM • 50496 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the USJuly 31, 06:53 AM • 70178 views
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko10:16 AM • 13528 views
Publications
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 1758 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 175853 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 219716 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 159519 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 177877 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Kramatorsk
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 110153 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 172532 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 229401 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 275611 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 207663 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31

Former StateGeoCadastre official illegally lost 36.5 hectares of Synevyr lands: he was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

A former employee of the StateGeoCadastre was served with a notice of suspicion of official negligence. Due to his actions, the Synevyr National Nature Park illegally lost 36.5 hectares of protected lands, which were transferred to the village council.

Former StateGeoCadastre official illegally lost 36.5 hectares of Synevyr lands: he was served with a notice of suspicion

The Synevyr National Nature Park illegally lost 36.5 hectares of protected land due to official negligence by an official. The former employee of the State Land Agency's territorial unit was notified of suspicion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that in 2020, the official failed to check the technical documentation, as a result of which the protected lands were registered in the State Land Cadastre as agricultural and groundlessly transferred to the communal ownership of the Synevyr Village Council. Although by law, the plots belonged to the nature reserve fund and could not change their intended purpose.

Within the scope of their representative powers, prosecutors appealed to the court to return the protected lands to the legal user – Synevyr National Nature Park. The court agreed with the arguments of the prosecutor's office and fully satisfied the claim. Currently, in execution of the court decision, the lands have been actually returned to state ownership

 - noted the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutors accuse the ex-official of official negligence under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officers are identifying other persons involved in the scheme.

13 officials received suspicions for a 10-million scheme of forest embezzlement7/30/25, 1:59 PM • 2772 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine