Embezzlement and abuse of power in Kirovohrad region with losses exceeding UAH 100 million: Kravchenko stated that 22 officials have been notified of suspicion

In Kirovohrad Oblast, officials, employees of communal institutions, and state enterprises continue to "profit" from communities. As reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, the total losses amounted to over UAH 100 million, with 22 suspicions reported, according to UNN.

Illegal sand extraction:

— a deputy of the Kirovohrad Oblast Council from the banned OPZZh party, the head and chief engineer of a related LLC, as well as the director of a private enterprise illegally extracted 34 thousand tons of sand;

— the director of the Pervozvanivka village council enterprise, 16 thousand tons.

Land deals:

— Former head of the regional department of Derzhheokadastr - illegal transfer of 234 hectares of agricultural land.

— state registrar of the Onufriivka settlement council ASC — illegally re-registered 230 hectares;

— former registrar and head of the ASC department — seized 7 hectares.

Fraud with purchases and sales:

— head of the transport department of Kropyvnytskyi City Council and director of the communal enterprise — bus purchases at inflated prices;

— deputy mayor of Novoukrainka and head of department — abuse during the purchase of power sources;

— former acting director of a state enterprise — sale of wheat at an undervalued price;

— former head of the regional psychiatric hospital — abuse during repairs;

— deputy head of the ODA department — signed acts on the reconstruction of the lyceum, knowing that the work was not completed.

Embezzlement of budget funds:

— head of the Svitlovodsk City Council department, his deputy, technical supervision inspector, and three employees of the contracting organization — organized a criminal group and stole funds for road repairs;

— deputy-head of the communal enterprise — groundlessly awarded himself bonuses.

According to Kravchenko, the prosecutor's office is preparing motions to the court for the election of preventive measures and the removal of the defendants.