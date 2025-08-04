$41.760.05
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Large-scale embezzlement and abuse in Vinnytsia and Kherson regions: Kravchenko reported tens of millions in damages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1484 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported the exposure of crimes in Vinnytsia and Kherson regions that caused damage of almost 60 million hryvnias. Among the suspects are deputies, heads of communities, officials, and enterprise executives.

Large-scale embezzlement and abuse in Vinnytsia and Kherson regions: Kravchenko reported tens of millions in damages

Embezzlement, misappropriation, official negligence, abuse of power - another series of crimes has been exposed in Vinnytsia and Kherson regions. As reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, the total damage amounted to almost 60 million hryvnias, and among the suspects are deputies, community leaders, officials, and enterprise managers, as reported by UNN.

Another set of crimes and another set of suspicions. This time, Vinnytsia and Kherson regions. Embezzlement, misappropriation, official negligence, abuse of power. And, of course, land grabbing.

 - Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, the total damage is almost 60 million hryvnias, and among the suspects are deputies, community leaders, officials, and heads of communal and private enterprises.

Over 150 million hryvnias in damages to the state: Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported 43 suspicions to officials in Zaporizhzhia and Zakarpattia31.07.25, 17:22 • 8922 views

Vinnytsia region

Kravchenko reported that in Vinnytsia region, damages of over UAH 14.5 million were recorded, and undeclared property amounted to another UAH 9 million. 21 suspicions have been announced.

Among the suspects:

— a deputy of the Kotsiubynske settlement council of Bucha district — fraudulent acquisition of 2 hectares of land in Vinnytsia region;

— the head of the Bershad community — entered inaccurate information into the declaration, concealed property;

— former head and secretary of the Supivka village council — assisted in "obtaining" land through abuse of power and document forgery;

— directors of communal enterprises, city council officials, acting head of the NAAS enterprise — schemes with budget funds and land.

Embezzlement and abuse of power in Kirovohrad region with losses exceeding UAH 100 million: Kravchenko stated that 22 officials have been notified of suspicion01.08.25, 18:35 • 5156 views

Kherson region

In Kherson region, damages of UAH 36.2 million were discovered, and 9 suspicions were announced.

Among the suspects:

— three directors of contracting companies — misappropriation of budget funds;

— head of a regional council medical institution and her accomplice — supply of unusable medical goods;

— head of a city council unit — technical supervision "on paper": shelters not installed, funds paid;

— suspicions were also received by employees of a communal enterprise and a village council.

Position does not grant immunity. A deputy, department head, or mayor — everyone will be held accountable. We do not issue indulgences. We ensure justice. If there is a crime, there will be responsibility. We continue to work

- the Prosecutor General summarized.

Large-scale abuses in Khmelnytskyi and Bukovyna amounting to tens of millions: Kravchenko announced 11 searches and 23 suspicions28.07.25, 18:30 • 3037 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kherson Oblast