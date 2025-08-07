Caused 233 million hryvnias in damages to the state: Kravchenko reported suspicions against 46 Kharkiv region officials

Law enforcement officers reported suspicions of embezzlement and fraud against 46 officials in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. According to him, the actions of the officials caused the state losses of 233 million hryvnias, writes UNN.

Under sirens, when the enemy covers Kharkiv region cities with missiles, during shelling, when people hide in shelters, some officials continued to profit. Today, 46 suspicions. 233 million in losses. - Kravchenko wrote on social media.

As the Prosecutor General pointed out, among the suspects are deputies, officials, "dealers" from medicine, educators, entrepreneurs, procurement specialists, and rescuers.

"More than 15 areas where there should have been protection, restoration, and assistance, but there was embezzlement and fraud," the Prosecutor General noted.

According to him, these areas include:

1. Defense. Fortifications.

Suspicions were received by the heads of contracting companies.

As Kravchenko pointed out, "when every bag of sand is counted at the front, someone wrote off and appropriated."

2. eVidnovlennia program.

Officials from the Kupyansk City Council approved payments without verification. People were waiting for compensation, but the money went to those who did not need it.

3. Education.

Fake shelter projects in schools, inflated prices for modular boiler houses, negligence during repairs.

Suspicions were served on the heads of companies and officials of the Vilkhivka community.

4. Medicine.

According to Kravchenko, money for the rehabilitation of military personnel ended up in the pockets of officials.

Among the suspects are the chief physician and senior nurse of the regional hospital.

5. Humanitarian demining.

As the Prosecutor General said, the head of the State Emergency Service unit attributed fake trips to himself and received "combat pay."

6. Land.

"Instead of communities, 'their people,'" Kravchenko emphasized. Suspicions were received by a lawyer, a notary, and entrepreneurs.

7. Forests. Ecology.

"Millions of clearings in the rear. Schemes in the forests," the Prosecutor General said. Suspicions - to the head of the communal enterprise and foresters.

8. Undeclared property.

Two deputies from the Zachepylivka and Kehychivka communities "forgot" to declare property.

9. Treason. Collaboration.

Suspicions of high treason were served on four individuals. Among them is a deputy of the Kupyansk City Council.

