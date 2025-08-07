Caused 233 million hryvnias in damages to the state: Kravchenko reported suspicions against 46 Kharkiv region officials

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18729 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21199 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 51909 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 68458 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 59141 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 39926 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 43108 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55483 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55557 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 119577 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 35751 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideo08:55 AM • 34507 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 42500 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 3558 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 12194 views
Publications
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 13062 views
Caused 233 million hryvnias in damages to the state: Kravchenko reported suspicions against 46 Kharkiv region officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

Among the suspects are deputies, doctors, educators, entrepreneurs, and rescuers, who are accused of abuses in the areas of defense, reconstruction, education, medicine, and demining.

Caused 233 million hryvnias in damages to the state: Kravchenko reported suspicions against 46 Kharkiv region officials

Law enforcement officers reported suspicions of embezzlement and fraud against 46 officials in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. According to him, the actions of the officials caused the state losses of 233 million hryvnias, writes UNN.

Under sirens, when the enemy covers Kharkiv region cities with missiles, during shelling, when people hide in shelters, some officials continued to profit. Today, 46 suspicions. 233 million in losses.

- Kravchenko wrote on social media.

Details

As the Prosecutor General pointed out, among the suspects are deputies, officials, "dealers" from medicine, educators, entrepreneurs, procurement specialists, and rescuers.

"More than 15 areas where there should have been protection, restoration, and assistance, but there was embezzlement and fraud," the Prosecutor General noted.

According to him, these areas include:

1. Defense. Fortifications.

Suspicions were received by the heads of contracting companies.

As Kravchenko pointed out, "when every bag of sand is counted at the front, someone wrote off and appropriated."

2. eVidnovlennia program.

Instead of working, they profited: Kravchenko announced the exposure of large-scale abuses by officials in Volyn and Prykarpattia06.08.25, 19:58 • 8746 views

Officials from the Kupyansk City Council approved payments without verification. People were waiting for compensation, but the money went to those who did not need it.

3. Education.

Fake shelter projects in schools, inflated prices for modular boiler houses, negligence during repairs.

Suspicions were served on the heads of companies and officials of the Vilkhivka community.

4. Medicine.

According to Kravchenko, money for the rehabilitation of military personnel ended up in the pockets of officials.

Among the suspects are the chief physician and senior nurse of the regional hospital.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the opening of a case against the head of Energy Customs04.08.25, 21:23 • 5338 views

5. Humanitarian demining.

As the Prosecutor General said, the head of the State Emergency Service unit attributed fake trips to himself and received "combat pay."

6. Land.

"Instead of communities, 'their people,'" Kravchenko emphasized. Suspicions were received by a lawyer, a notary, and entrepreneurs.

7. Forests. Ecology.

"Millions of clearings in the rear. Schemes in the forests," the Prosecutor General said. Suspicions - to the head of the communal enterprise and foresters.

8. Undeclared property.

Two deputies from the Zachepylivka and Kehychivka communities "forgot" to declare property.

9. Treason. Collaboration.

Suspicions of high treason were served on four individuals. Among them is a deputy of the Kupyansk City Council.

Large-scale embezzlement and abuse in Vinnytsia and Kherson regions: Kravchenko reported tens of millions in damages04.08.25, 16:20 • 3996 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

