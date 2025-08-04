$41.760.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the opening of a case against the head of Energy Customs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The Office of the Prosecutor General opened criminal proceedings against Anatoliy Komar for illicit enrichment after a journalistic investigation. The SBI has already appealed to the NACP to monitor his lifestyle.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the opening of a case against the head of Energy Customs

The Prosecutor General's Office has registered criminal proceedings regarding the possible illicit enrichment of Anatoliy Komar, the head of the Energy Customs of the State Customs Service, following a journalistic investigation. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced this in a comment to Radio Svoboda, as reported by UNN.

"The case was opened under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illicit enrichment – ed.)," Kravchenko said, adding that the proceedings were entrusted to the State Bureau of Investigation for jurisdiction.

Details

According to media reports, the SBI has already approached the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) with a request to monitor Anatoliy Komar's lifestyle.

The Prosecutor General's Office registered the criminal case on August 2 – the day after the release of the investigation (Radio Svoboda) by Heorhiy Shabaiev, which detailed the luxurious lifestyle of the family of a high-ranking customs official. After the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation began, they built a mansion in an elite Kyiv suburb worth 70 million hryvnias. The customs official himself drives a representative Mercedes S-class, and his daughter receives paid education at King's College in London.

Anatoliy Komar himself, in a comment to "Schemes," stated that the house was allegedly not built for him, and his daughter's tuition is paid by her unnamed godfather. However, he refused to answer detailed questions from the editorial office about the origin of the money for elite property in the family, stating that they "do not concern his professional activities."

Journalists also established connections between the head of the Energy Customs and a group of companies whose activities law enforcement agencies are investigating for importing components for Russian-origin fuel into Ukraine and who are suspected of evading excise tax payments amounting to billions of hryvnias.

Additionally

As reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, the head of the Energy Customs, Anatoliy Komar, has been temporarily suspended from his official duties.

Earlier today, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that she had instructed to investigate the case concerning the head of the Energy Customs of Ukraine.  

