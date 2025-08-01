London and a £70 million estate: Media investigates the luxurious lifestyle of top customs official Komar's family

Anatoliy Komar, head of the Energy Customs unit of the State Customs Service, earns about 90,000 hryvnias per month. However, he drives a Mercedes S-class, lives in an elite residential complex in the capital, and a large estate worth about 70 million UAH, registered to his father-in-law, a pensioner, is nearing completion near Kyiv. Komar's 17-year-old daughter studies at a prestigious paid college in London.

This was reported by UNN with reference to a investigation by Radio Svoboda's "Schemes" project.

Apartments in the capital

"Schemes" notes that since the salary of a Ukrainian customs official is relatively small, Komar's declaration implies that his high standard of living is provided by his wife and her relatives.

His wife, Mariia Komar, has a private entrepreneurship. She works as a tour guide and sells online courses. Her income from entrepreneurial activity last year amounted to more than four million hryvnias. Advertisements for her tours can be found online. The cost of one is from 2600 to 3000 hryvnias.

However, in 2021, Anatoliy Komar became the owner of apartments in the elite residential complex "Bulvar Fontaniv" in the very center of Kyiv, worth 3.7 million hryvnias. As the media notes, Komar's official salary savings would not have been enough for this property.

Instead, as the official indicates in his declaration, that year his wife received two million hryvnias as a gift from her mother and almost three million more from her grandmother, who was 91 years old at the time.

However, the Komar family does not live in this apartment.

In 2020, they moved to a new comfort-class residential complex on the banks of the Dnipro in Kyiv. The property was purchased that year by Anatoliy Komar's father-in-law, Serhiy Hladkov. These are two neighboring apartments, with a total area of 138 square meters, and two parking spaces.

"Schemes" notes that at the same time, the father-in-law bought 20 acres of land in the village of Vyshenky near Kyiv – in a gated cottage town called "Private Gardener". A luxurious estate is currently being completed there.

Estate near Kyiv for 70 million

"Schemes" notes that construction on this plot in Vyshenky began in the spring of 2023, more than two and a half years after the purchase. The general contractor company publicly reported on the progress of the work on social networks.

In February 2025, the house was put into operation and registered to Serhiy Hladkov, the father-in-law of the head of Energy Customs.

In the spring, "Schemes" managed to get into the closed territory of the cottage town and personally observe the progress of the construction: the co-owner of the development company personally supervised the process, in particular, giving instructions to the builders.

The question arises - how much did it cost Serhiy Hladkov, the 69-year-old father-in-law of the head of Energy Customs, to build such an estate?

"Schemes" managed to obtain a detailed estimate of this construction. It, along with a visualization of the project, was sent to the journalists by the developer himself when they approached him as potential clients who saw an advertisement for his company placed right next to the customs officer's new estate.

According to the obtained documents, the area of Komar's father-in-law's house is 450 square meters.

It is reported that only the preparatory earthworks cost three million hryvnias. Laying walls and partitions - almost six million more. Roofing - more than two million. Swimming pool - three million. In total, more than 21 million hryvnias only at the first stage of construction.

At the second stage, the costs are even higher. For example, the installation of internal networks - almost four million hryvnias, glazing - the same amount, plants and planting works - three million.

Thus, the total cost of only these two stages of construction, according to the estimate, reaches more than 48 million hryvnias, or more than a million dollars. And this is without taking into account the cost of internal finishing works, furniture, and household appliances.

Journalists found a scheme of development intentions in the publicly available urban planning register.

There is a separate house for security. On the first floor there is a hall, a wardrobe, a guest room and a large living room. There are two kitchens - a main one and a technical one, equipped for staff, who have a separate room and a toilet here. There is also a bathhouse and a recreation area with access to the pool and the lake.

On the second floor there are four spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms.

If the construction work cost 48 million - how much did the interior renovation cost?

The developer says: about $500 per square meter "for finishing", which is 10 million hryvnias. At least as much will go to appliances, furniture and plumbing, say the architects with whom "Schemes" spoke.

So, counting at the lower limit, such a turnkey estate will cost 70 million hryvnias, or more than one and a half million dollars.

According to information obtained by "Schemes" from sources with access to income data from which taxes were paid, Serhiy Hladkov worked at a state metalworking plant in Chernivtsi from 1998 to 2009, with an official salary of several thousand hryvnias per month. Later, in 2019, at the age of 63, he opened a private entrepreneurship, to which larger sums began to flow. Thus, in total, during his career until March 2025, he earned only over 16.5 million hryvnias.

A similar situation is with his wife – the customs officer's mother-in-law had a modest salary throughout her working life, but upon reaching retirement age, she became a private entrepreneur. In total, she earned 7.5 million hryvnias.

The registered types of activity for the Hladkov couple's private entrepreneurships are the organization of congresses and trade exhibitions.

That is, together, the father-in-law and mother-in-law of the head of Energy Customs earned 24 million hryvnias over almost thirty years, including the income from their private entrepreneurships.

Journalists note that even if they had not spent a single hryvnia in their entire lives, this amount would still not be enough even for the first two stages of construction of the estate in Vyshenky.

Elite car at an attractive price

Anatoliy Komar drives a representative Mercedes S-class to work. This car is not owned by the family; Komar's wife rents it from a private company, according to his property declaration.

The market value of renting exactly such a car – in this configuration, manufactured in 2018 – is six thousand dollars per month. This figure was named to "Schemes" by three unrelated companies specializing in renting out executive cars.

The Mercedes used by the customs officer is registered to the company "Prymorska Enerhoheneruiucha Kompaniia" (Primorsky Energy Generating Company) – which is involved in renewable energy.

"Schemes" obtained its tax reports. Over the past three years, the company earned 582 thousand hryvnias from renting out cars. In addition to the Mercedes, it has two other cars on its balance sheet.

But even if we assume that the Mercedes is the only car the company rents out, it turns out that it costs Komar's wife a maximum of 15,000 hryvnias or about $360 per month. This is 16 times less than the market price.

King’s College London

As "Schemes" found out, Anatoliy Komar's underage daughter lives abroad, where she studies at prestigious paid educational institutions. And although the official declares that his daughter lives in Ukraine, she herself publishes evidence to the contrary on social networks.

In May 2023, she shared a photo from her graduation at Pascal English School Lefkosia – a private school in Cyprus.

That year, the cost of tuition and accommodation there was 30,000 euros – about 1.2 million hryvnias.

Already in 2025, the official's daughter began to share more and more photos from London. There she visits Michelin-starred establishments and, it seems, studies at King's College London, as implied by her profile description.

The cost of tuition at this prestigious college for international students on a one-year program is about 26,000 pounds per year, which is one and a half million hryvnias. This is already more than her father's annual salary at Ukrainian customs.