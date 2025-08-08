$41.460.15
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Large-scale abuses in military combat payments: Kravchenko announced the detention of 7 servicemen

Kyiv

Seven suspects have been detained, including deputy commanders of the military unit.

Large-scale abuses in military combat payments: Kravchenko announced the detention of 7 servicemen

Law enforcement officers have uncovered large-scale abuses during the calculation and payment of monetary allowances to servicemen totaling over UAH 34 million, of which UAH 25 million were illegal "combat" payments. Seven suspects have been detained. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Over UAH 34 million in damages to the state. Of these, over UAH 25 million are illegal "combat" payments to those who were not at the front line. Specialized prosecutors in the defense sector continue to systematically expose abuses during the calculation and payment of monetary allowances to servicemen.

- Kravchenko wrote on social media.

Instead of working, they profited: Kravchenko announced the exposure of large-scale abuses by officials in Volyn and Prykarpattia06.08.25, 19:58 • 8894 views

As the Prosecutor General pointed out, this category of cases is among the key priorities of their work.

According to him, over the past day:

— in 20 criminal proceedings, 23 individuals were notified of suspicion.

— 7 suspects were detained.

Among them are two deputy commanders of a military unit, a company commander, a chief accountant, and other officials. Specifically:

— Bila Tserkva Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Defense Sector: the former commander of a military formation failed to ensure control over the legality of payments. Subordinates were groundlessly accrued over UAH 15 million in additional remuneration for participation in combat operations, although they were not at the "zero line."

— Lviv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Defense Sector: an organized group was exposed, consisting of an official from the financial and economic department of a military unit, officers, and sergeants. They groundlessly accrued payments to themselves totaling over UAH 5 million. The suspects in this case have been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face 7 to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

In addition, as Kravchenko said, the pre-trial investigation in 7 criminal proceedings regarding abuses of budget funds has been completed. Indictments have been sent to court.

Addition

On August 7, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported suspicions to 46 officials regarding embezzlement and fraud in the Kharkiv region totaling UAH 233 million, which concerned the spheres of defense, reconstruction, education, medicine, and demining.

Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?05.08.25, 15:15 • 168810 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko