Large-scale abuses in military combat payments: Kravchenko announced the detention of 7 servicemen

Law enforcement officers have uncovered large-scale abuses during the calculation and payment of monetary allowances to servicemen totaling over UAH 34 million, of which UAH 25 million were illegal "combat" payments. Seven suspects have been detained. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Over UAH 34 million in damages to the state. Of these, over UAH 25 million are illegal "combat" payments to those who were not at the front line. Specialized prosecutors in the defense sector continue to systematically expose abuses during the calculation and payment of monetary allowances to servicemen. - Kravchenko wrote on social media.

As the Prosecutor General pointed out, this category of cases is among the key priorities of their work.

According to him, over the past day:

— in 20 criminal proceedings, 23 individuals were notified of suspicion.

— 7 suspects were detained.

Among them are two deputy commanders of a military unit, a company commander, a chief accountant, and other officials. Specifically:

— Bila Tserkva Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Defense Sector: the former commander of a military formation failed to ensure control over the legality of payments. Subordinates were groundlessly accrued over UAH 15 million in additional remuneration for participation in combat operations, although they were not at the "zero line."

— Lviv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Defense Sector: an organized group was exposed, consisting of an official from the financial and economic department of a military unit, officers, and sergeants. They groundlessly accrued payments to themselves totaling over UAH 5 million. The suspects in this case have been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face 7 to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

In addition, as Kravchenko said, the pre-trial investigation in 7 criminal proceedings regarding abuses of budget funds has been completed. Indictments have been sent to court.

Addition

On August 7, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported suspicions to 46 officials regarding embezzlement and fraud in the Kharkiv region totaling UAH 233 million, which concerned the spheres of defense, reconstruction, education, medicine, and demining.

