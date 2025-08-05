Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?

In Ukraine, the main payments for military personnel include salary, military rank salary, and seniority allowance. In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the minimum amount of monetary support is UAH 20,100. The amount depends on the position held, military rank, duration, intensity, and conditions of military service, reports UNN.

Financial support for military personnel: what one-time payments are guaranteed

Ukrainian military personnel receive not only monthly basic monetary support but also additional one-time payments.

One type of monetary support is assistance. These are one-time payments to support material and social well-being, maintain health, and resolve domestic and personal issues of the defender.

The Ministry of Defense explained why they expanded "Contract 18-24" by adding drone operators

One-time financial assistance after signing the first contract

Its size in 2025 is:

• UAH 24,224 for enlisted personnel who sign the first contract for a period of 3 years;

• UAH 27,252 for sergeant and petty officer personnel who sign the first contract for a period of 3 years or more;

• UAH 30,280 for officer personnel who sign the first contract for a period of 1 year or more.

Financial assistance for health improvement

Ukrainian military personnel are entitled to receive financial assistance for health improvement once a year while on leave, in the amount of their monthly monetary support (excluding bonuses)

For defenders who are at the disposal, suspended from official duties, or temporarily removed from office, financial assistance for health improvement is paid in the amount of their monthly monetary support for their last held position, taking into account changes in seniority and monetary support norms for these positions.

Material assistance for resolving social and domestic issues

This assistance is paid to military personnel once a year in the amount of monthly monetary support in the following cases:

• the military personnel has a disability obtained due to injury (concussion, trauma, mutilation) related to the defense of the Motherland;

• families of military personnel captured (except for military personnel who voluntarily surrendered), as well as those interned in neutral states or missing in action;

• due to an event that occurred in 2025 or in December 2024, and provided that the right to receive this assistance was not exercised in the year the event occurred, namely:

1. death of a serviceman, his wife (husband), children, and parents of the serviceman;

2. injury (concussion, trauma, mutilation) of a serviceman, related to the defense of the Motherland;

3. birth of a child to a serviceman, including adoption;

4. deterioration of the health of a serviceman, his wife (husband), children, and parents of the serviceman, confirmed by relevant medical documents.

One-time financial assistance upon discharge from military service

This assistance is paid to military personnel serving under contract upon their discharge from military service after the expiration of their contract, due to family circumstances, position reduction, etc. (provided they have 10 calendar years of service) or for certain valid reasons (health condition, etc.).

The amount of payment depends on the calendar length of service on the day of the military's discharge, namely the number of full calendar years of military service, the grounds for discharge, and the defender's monthly monetary support on the day of discharge.

Payments to military personnel for injuries and participation in hostilities

Military personnel who have received injuries: concussion, mutilation, trauma related to the defense of Ukraine, and are undergoing inpatient treatment, receive monthly monetary support for their last held positions (not less than UAH 20,100 per month) and an additional reward of UAH 100,000 for the entire period of treatment in hospitals and leave for treatment after injury due to severe injury according to the conclusion of the Military Medical Commission, but not more than four months from the date of departure from the military unit.

In addition, military personnel, depending on their place of service and the tasks they perform, may receive additional payments:

⦁ UAH 100,000 is received by military personnel who are directly involved in combat operations on the front line, in occupied territories, or between the positions of Ukrainian defenders and Russians. This reward is also received by military personnel who perform fire damage tasks: missilemen, artillerymen, air defense units;

⦁ UAH 50,000 is paid to military personnel who perform combat (special) tasks as part of military command bodies, headquarters, and command that carry out operational management of units. Including outside combat zones;

⦁ UAH 30,000 is received by military personnel who perform combat (special) tasks according to combat orders. In particular, for intensive training for military operations, for managing troop groupings, for comprehensive support of active troop groupings in combat areas. UAH 30,000 should also be paid to those involved in demining (outside combat zones) and air defense and ground defense of critical infrastructure facilities;

⦁ UAH 70,000 for service at "zero". This additional payment was introduced in April 2024 and is intended specifically for those who perform combat or special tasks on the line of contact with the enemy, or in their rear. This payment is accrued on a cumulative basis. That is, funds should be paid after a total of 30 days on the front line have accumulated.

Payments for deceased military personnel and missing in action

In the event of the death of a serviceman during martial law, his family is entitled to a one-time financial assistance of UAH 15 million.

Monetary support to family members of missing military personnel is paid upon their application by the military unit where the serviceman was on monetary support.

For a Ukrainian defender captured or taken hostage (except for those who voluntarily surrendered), as well as those interned in neutral states or missing in action, payment is retained in the amount of the official salary at the last place of service, military rank salary, seniority allowance, other monthly additional types of monetary support, taking into account seniority and monetary support norms.

Monetary payment to family members is made according to the position held by the serviceman, including an additional reward of UAH 100,000.

Latest news on payments to military personnel and prospects for increase

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law guaranteeing a one-time payment of UAH 15 million to families of military personnel who died in captivity, regardless of the cause of death. Payments also apply to cases that occurred before the new norm came into force.

At the end of July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in general the draft law on amendments to the Budget-2025, which includes only an increase in defense sector expenditures by UAH 412.3 billion. In particular, UAH 115 billion - for monetary support of military personnel of all Defense Forces.

Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa stated in July that in Rome, during a large-scale Conference on Ukraine's Recovery, the Ukrainian delegation led by the President held a series of important high-level meetings with international partners.

⁠In particular, the partners discussed the basis of Ukrainian defense — the soldier. Palisa emphasized that the level of monetary support for military personnel should increase.

"There is a positive reaction to this among the leaders of the European Union. Together we will look for a solution," Palisa stated in July.