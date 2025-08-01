The Ministry of Defense explained why they expanded "Contract 18-24" by adding drone operators

The role of drones in creating a tactical advantage during war cannot be overestimated, but to control them, motivated and well-trained people are needed. Therefore, "Contract 18-24" is being expanded, and a new direction for drone operators has been added. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Dmytro Lazutkin, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Contract 18-24" has been expanded to allow volunteers aged 18 to 25 who wish and can be accepted for military service under a contract for enlisted personnel in positions related to the operation of unmanned systems. The contract term for this category is two years, and the mandatory requirement for direct participation in combat operations has been increased from 6 to 12 months. - said Lazutkin.

Payment mechanism for "Contact 18-24"

He reminded that the mechanism for paying a one-time monetary assistance of UAH 1 million is maintained. UAH 200,000 is paid immediately upon signing the contract, UAH 300,000 after training and the start of service, and UAH 500,000 after the end of the two-year contract, provided its terms are met.

He also commented on whether the number of brigades for drone operators under "Contract 18-24" is limited.

This scope has long been expanded; service under this type of contract will be possible in positions for personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. This primarily refers to relevant unmanned systems units within these military formations. Regarding the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I remind you that 24 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 5 brigades of the National Guard, and 4 brigades of the State Border Guard Service are participating in the experimental project. Specific military accounting specialties and positions that will be covered by the project, taking into account the adopted changes, will be approved by a separate decision of the General Staff. It is not excluded that the list of units participating in this project will be expanded. - Lazutkin said.

Training terms for "Contract 18-24"

According to the Ministry of Defense spokesman, the specifics of working with UAVs must be taken into account.

The training period for such contractors has been increased from 3 to 4 months, and the training includes, in particular, basic general military training lasting 45 days, specialized training up to 60 days, and an adaptation course in the military unit – which usually lasts two weeks. If a person has a certificate of training for specialists in the operation of unmanned systems obtained in training centers of various forms of ownership, it can be taken into account when setting the terms of specialized training by the relevant commissions of the training centers. - Lazutkin explained.

Army service for youth: women also have the opportunity to join the military under the "18-24" contract