Exclusive
06:54 AM • 1756 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 13068 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 19710 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 52747 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 70269 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 138851 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 80032 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 81918 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 72868 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 250202 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 13053 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 52732 views
The Ministry of Defense explained why they expanded "Contract 18-24" by adding drone operators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has expanded the "Contract 18-24" project, adding a direction for drone operators. Volunteers aged 18-25 can sign a two-year contract for positions related to the operation of unmanned systems, with a payment of UAH 1 million.

The Ministry of Defense explained why they expanded "Contract 18-24" by adding drone operators

The role of drones in creating a tactical advantage during war cannot be overestimated, but to control them, motivated and well-trained people are needed. Therefore, "Contract 18-24" is being expanded, and a new direction for drone operators has been added. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Dmytro Lazutkin, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Contract 18-24" has been expanded to allow volunteers aged 18 to 25 who wish and can be accepted for military service under a contract for enlisted personnel in positions related to the operation of unmanned systems. The contract term for this category is two years, and the mandatory requirement for direct participation in combat operations has been increased from 6 to 12 months.

- said Lazutkin.

Payment mechanism for "Contact 18-24"

He reminded that the mechanism for paying a one-time monetary assistance of UAH 1 million is maintained. UAH 200,000 is paid immediately upon signing the contract, UAH 300,000 after training and the start of service, and UAH 500,000 after the end of the two-year contract, provided its terms are met.

It is clear that the role of drones in creating a tactical advantage during war cannot be overestimated, but to control drones, motivated and well-trained people are needed, which is why the contract is being expanded.

- Lazutkin stated.

He also commented on whether the number of brigades for drone operators under "Contract 18-24" is limited.

This scope has long been expanded; service under this type of contract will be possible in positions for personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. This primarily refers to relevant unmanned systems units within these military formations. Regarding the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I remind you that 24 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 5 brigades of the National Guard, and 4 brigades of the State Border Guard Service are participating in the experimental project. Specific military accounting specialties and positions that will be covered by the project, taking into account the adopted changes, will be approved by a separate decision of the General Staff. It is not excluded that the list of units participating in this project will be expanded.

- Lazutkin said.

"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details7/30/25, 12:57 PM • 99201 view

Training terms for "Contract 18-24"

According to the Ministry of Defense spokesman, the specifics of working with UAVs must be taken into account.

The training period for such contractors has been increased from 3 to 4 months, and the training includes, in particular, basic general military training lasting 45 days, specialized training up to 60 days, and an adaptation course in the military unit – which usually lasts two weeks. If a person has a certificate of training for specialists in the operation of unmanned systems obtained in training centers of various forms of ownership, it can be taken into account when setting the terms of specialized training by the relevant commissions of the training centers.

 - Lazutkin explained.

Army service for youth: women also have the opportunity to join the military under the "18-24" contract6/15/25, 1:17 PM • 3948 views

Anna Murashko

National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine