Army service for youth: women also have the opportunity to join the military under the "18-24" contract

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 11962 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 33445 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 51764 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 48459 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 47963 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 57620 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 49361 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 105584 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68974 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58654 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
7m/s
46%
749mm
Popular news
The occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions – DeepState mapsJune 15, 01:36 AM • 13577 views
Former head of the "Forests of Ukraine" branch is suspected of illegal enrichment of 44 million hryvniasJune 15, 02:26 AM • 13126 views
Trump reacted to the shooting in Minnesota, where a representative of the Democrats was killed and a state senator was woundedJune 15, 03:30 AM • 7396 views
Iranian strike on Israel: death toll rises, hundreds already injured, dozens missingJune 15, 03:59 AM • 12033 views
Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Trump: they discussed the Middle East, Ukraine and pressure on Russia06:25 AM • 5106 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 34479 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 105926 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 168376 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 175044 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 190264 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Minnesota
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics08:57 AM • 2150 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 1506:40 AM • 3998 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 105584 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 53012 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 102375 views
Actual
Fox News
Starlink
Kalibr (missile family)
9K720 Iskander
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Army service for youth: women also have the opportunity to join the military under the "18-24" contract

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

Women can join the "18-24" project, but the positions are "non-typical." The project allows for discharge after one year of service and obtaining a deferral from mobilization.

Army service for youth: women also have the opportunity to join the military under the "18-24" contract

Young people who join the "18–24" project will be able to be released after a year of service, receive a one-year deferral from mobilization, and even go abroad.

Women can also join, but women are more interested in medical specialties or UAV operator positions, which are currently unavailable in the program. This was announced on the telethon by Oleksandr Zorin, Sergeant-Manager of the 3rd category of the recruiting department of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade, reports UNN.

All people who join the 18-24 contract will have the opportunity to be dismissed after a year and have a deferral from mobilization for 1 year. And during this year they will have the right to go abroad

- he said.

Zorin also noted that women and girls also have the opportunity to join the army under the "18-24" contract, but most of the positions offered are "atypical" for women.

We also involve women and girls in this project, but it is a little more difficult with them, because some positions are quite atypical for women and women in most cases refuse the contract, because they are more interested in the medical field, or want to be drone operators. But unfortunately, this project does not provide for these positions

- he added.

Soldiers aged 18-25 will be able to study without interrupting their service - Presidential decree13.06.25, 01:58 • 3414 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9