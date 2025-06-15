Army service for youth: women also have the opportunity to join the military under the "18-24" contract

Young people who join the "18–24" project will be able to be released after a year of service, receive a one-year deferral from mobilization, and even go abroad.

Women can also join, but women are more interested in medical specialties or UAV operator positions, which are currently unavailable in the program. This was announced on the telethon by Oleksandr Zorin, Sergeant-Manager of the 3rd category of the recruiting department of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade, reports UNN.

All people who join the 18-24 contract will have the opportunity to be dismissed after a year and have a deferral from mobilization for 1 year. And during this year they will have the right to go abroad - he said.

Zorin also noted that women and girls also have the opportunity to join the army under the "18-24" contract, but most of the positions offered are "atypical" for women.

We also involve women and girls in this project, but it is a little more difficult with them, because some positions are quite atypical for women and women in most cases refuse the contract, because they are more interested in the medical field, or want to be drone operators. But unfortunately, this project does not provide for these positions - he added.

