Soldiers aged 18-25 will be able to study without interrupting their service - Presidential decree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree according to which Ukrainian servicemen aged 18 to 25 will be able to study without interrupting their service. This is reported by UNN with reference to the document, the text of which is published on the website of the Head of State's Office.

Details

The decree amends paragraph 173 of the Regulations on the military service of citizens of Ukraine in the Armed Forces. In particular, in the first sentence of the paragraph, the words "under a new contract, and persons" are replaced by "under a new contract, servicemen aged 18 to 25 who are performing military service under a contract or under conscription during mobilization, for a special period, and persons".

"This Decree shall enter into force on the day of its publication (June 12, 2025 - ed.)," the document reads.

Thus, from now on, servicemen of the rank-and-file, sergeant and senior officer staff who are serving under a contract and have extended the term of military service under a new contract will have the right to study without interrupting their military service.

Let us remind you

In April, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a bill that allows servicemen aged 18 to 24 to receive higher education without interrupting their service. Later, the Verkhovna Rada supported the document in the first reading.

