Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
UAH 303 million in losses and 42 suspicions: Kravchenko spoke about uncovering large-scale schemes in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

Prosecutors in Dnipropetrovsk region reported suspicions to 42 individuals, including officials and executives. The total losses to the state amount to over UAH 303 million, with another UAH 2 million legalized through criminal means.

UAH 303 million in losses and 42 suspicions: Kravchenko spoke about uncovering large-scale schemes in Dnipropetrovsk region

Prosecutors of Dnipropetrovsk region, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, have notified 42 individuals of suspicion, including city council officials, communal institutions, state enterprises, and heads of companies. The total damage to the state amounts to over UAH 303 million, and over UAH 2 million obtained through criminal means has been legalized, UNN reports with reference to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Embezzlement of budget funds, illegal sand mining and logging, illegal border crossing, organization of gambling, drug dealing. 42 suspects: deputies, officials, law enforcement officers, employees of state companies and heads of private structures. Total damages - UAH 303 million, another UAH 2.1 million - legalized illegally obtained budget funds 

- Kravchenko reported.

Damage to the state and corruption

• The director of the department of landscaping and infrastructure of the Dnipro City Council, the former deputy director of the department of landscaping and infrastructure of the DMR, the chief engineer of the communal enterprise, the director and accountant of the LLC inflated the cost of building materials during the repair of sewerage and household waste collection points in the city of Dnipro. The amount of damage caused to the state is over UAH 2 million.

• The former director of the state enterprise sold manufactured equipment at reduced prices to a company controlled by his son. Subsequently, the suspects legalized UAH 2 million by transferring them to personal accounts under the guise of dividends.

• Former officials of one of the divisions of the regional branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", in collusion with the director of the LLC, organized a scheme for embezzling funds allocated for the development of regulatory documentation for forest management and registration of title documents for land plots. Based on forged documents, the contractor was illegally transferred over UAH 6.7 million.

Environmental crimes

• Together with the Internal Security Department of the National Police, a senior operative of one of the district police departments in the region was exposed, who created an organized group of four people. Their activity was aimed at illegal logging in forest plantations. The damage to the state amounted to over UAH 1.4 million.

• Five members of an organized group illegally cut down trees in protective forest plantations in the Kamianske district without special permits. This caused environmental damage of over UAH 1.5 million.

• The director of the company, without permits, established sand mining, which he sold with the involvement of controlled enterprises to business entities. Damage to the environment - over UAH 290 million.

Illegal gambling

• A former police officer, together with an accomplice, organized the operation of two gambling establishments in the city of Dnipro without a proper license. They created a security system, kept accounting records, and only verified clients were allowed into the establishments. Profits were distributed among themselves and hired employees.

• A deputy of the Pavlohrad District Council, who is a practicing lawyer, together with two accomplices, set up gambling machines disguised as self-service terminals in cafes and shops in Dnipro, Samara, Kamianske, Synelnykove, and Nikopol. The profits obtained were distributed among themselves.

Fraud

• Three members of an organized group sold non-existent goods online. Posing as employees of an online store, they advised potential clients and received payments to controlled accounts. 23 people from different regions of Ukraine were affected. The damage caused to the victims amounted to almost UAH 2 million.

Drug dealing

• The former deputy head of one of the departments of the district police department in the region and three accomplices organized the sale of narcotic drugs under the guise of providing substitution therapy. They rented premises and opened a "medical center" where, instead of rehabilitation, they sold methadone for money - both to drug addicts and to individuals who did not need treatment. The illegal activities of these individuals were exposed and stopped jointly with the Internal Security Department of the National Police.

Illegal border crossing

• Nine people, including four employees of the Civil Registry Office, organized a scheme for illegal border crossing. For a monetary reward, they formalized a fictitious status of a large family father. At least 18 cases of inaccurate information being entered into civil status acts have already been established.

The Office of the Prosecutor General added that, depending on the composition of the committed crimes, the suspects are charged under Articles 190, 191, 203-2, 209, 240, 246, 307, 332, 362, 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Exposures continue. This is not just about budget funds - all offenses are in focus, regardless of status or position. We continue to work 

- Kravchenko summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

