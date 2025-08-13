$41.430.02
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 11616 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 17563 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 37693 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 45040 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 83312 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 42758 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 73972 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 77100 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 35810 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
Profiting from child safety, 'paper' procurements, and other machinations: Kravchenko announced the exposure of abuses in Kyiv and damages of UAH 230 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the exposure of a series of criminal acts in Kyiv. The total amount of damages is 230 million hryvnias, and 22 suspicions have been announced.

Profiting from child safety, 'paper' procurements, and other machinations: Kravchenko announced the exposure of abuses in Kyiv and damages of UAH 230 million

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the exposure of a number of criminal acts in Kyiv. The amount of damages reached UAH 230 million, 22 suspicions were announced, UNN reports.

Kyiv. Over UAH 230 million in damages. 22 suspicions. Misappropriation of community funds, official negligence, poor quality construction work, profiteering from school shelters 

- Kravchenko reported.

Profiteering from children's safety:

— officials of the district education departments of Podilskyi, Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi districts "profited" from school shelters: procurement of low-quality and overpriced generators, repairs of shelters with appropriation of budget funds.

Fraud in repair works:

— the head of the KCSA apparatus and the former director of KP "ATP KCSA" embezzled funds during major repairs.

— chief engineers of SHEU Podilskyi and Pecherskyi districts embezzled funds during the procurement of materials for road repairs.

— the head of the "Kyiv Fortress" museum signed acts for works that were not actually carried out.

Procurements "on paper" and at inflated prices:

— the chief agronomist of KP "UZN Sviatoshynskyi district" and the head of the contracting company "purchased" flowers only on documents.

— the head of the SKP "Kyivteleservice" department purchased equipment at prices inflated by tens of millions.

— an official of KO "Municipal Guard" - procurement of low-quality body cameras.

Metro and official negligence:

— the deputy director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the KCSA — due to negligence, allowed an emergency situation and the shutdown of the blue metro line. The result — multi-million losses to the Kyiv budget.

Additionally — searches in criminal proceedings regarding official negligence of officials of PrJSC "Kyivspetstrans" and KCSA, as well as embezzlement of funds from the Department of Health. We continue to work. We restore justice in the heart of the country

 - Kravchenko summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv Metro
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv