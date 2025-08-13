Profiting from child safety, 'paper' procurements, and other machinations: Kravchenko announced the exposure of abuses in Kyiv and damages of UAH 230 million

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the exposure of a number of criminal acts in Kyiv. The amount of damages reached UAH 230 million, 22 suspicions were announced, UNN reports.

— officials of the district education departments of Podilskyi, Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi districts "profited" from school shelters: procurement of low-quality and overpriced generators, repairs of shelters with appropriation of budget funds.

— the head of the KCSA apparatus and the former director of KP "ATP KCSA" embezzled funds during major repairs.

— chief engineers of SHEU Podilskyi and Pecherskyi districts embezzled funds during the procurement of materials for road repairs.

— the head of the "Kyiv Fortress" museum signed acts for works that were not actually carried out.

— the chief agronomist of KP "UZN Sviatoshynskyi district" and the head of the contracting company "purchased" flowers only on documents.

— the head of the SKP "Kyivteleservice" department purchased equipment at prices inflated by tens of millions.

— an official of KO "Municipal Guard" - procurement of low-quality body cameras.

— the deputy director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the KCSA — due to negligence, allowed an emergency situation and the shutdown of the blue metro line. The result — multi-million losses to the Kyiv budget.

Additionally — searches in criminal proceedings regarding official negligence of officials of PrJSC "Kyivspetstrans" and KCSA, as well as embezzlement of funds from the Department of Health. We continue to work. We restore justice in the heart of the country