Profiting from child safety, 'paper' procurements, and other machinations: Kravchenko announced the exposure of abuses in Kyiv and damages of UAH 230 million
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the exposure of a series of criminal acts in Kyiv. The total amount of damages is 230 million hryvnias, and 22 suspicions have been announced.
Kyiv. Over UAH 230 million in damages. 22 suspicions. Misappropriation of community funds, official negligence, poor quality construction work, profiteering from school shelters
Profiteering from children's safety:
— officials of the district education departments of Podilskyi, Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi districts "profited" from school shelters: procurement of low-quality and overpriced generators, repairs of shelters with appropriation of budget funds.
Fraud in repair works:
— the head of the KCSA apparatus and the former director of KP "ATP KCSA" embezzled funds during major repairs.
— chief engineers of SHEU Podilskyi and Pecherskyi districts embezzled funds during the procurement of materials for road repairs.
— the head of the "Kyiv Fortress" museum signed acts for works that were not actually carried out.
Procurements "on paper" and at inflated prices:
— the chief agronomist of KP "UZN Sviatoshynskyi district" and the head of the contracting company "purchased" flowers only on documents.
— the head of the SKP "Kyivteleservice" department purchased equipment at prices inflated by tens of millions.
— an official of KO "Municipal Guard" - procurement of low-quality body cameras.
Metro and official negligence:
— the deputy director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the KCSA — due to negligence, allowed an emergency situation and the shutdown of the blue metro line. The result — multi-million losses to the Kyiv budget.
Additionally — searches in criminal proceedings regarding official negligence of officials of PrJSC "Kyivspetstrans" and KCSA, as well as embezzlement of funds from the Department of Health. We continue to work. We restore justice in the heart of the country